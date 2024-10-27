A Trip To Hurricane Decimated Ashville NC
Ash M - A family member of the Redpill Community recently traveled to Ashville NC after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.
On Friday, September 27, 2024, we woke up to power out as the wind began to howl from Hurricane Helene. Rain and wind were whipping every which way, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving over 3,000,000 people in South Carolina without power. This storm was forecasted to hit Atlanta, not us. We didn’t prepare for this, nor did most of the trac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.