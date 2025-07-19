“Enjoy Phase 3 — it’s going to be the coup d’état.”

— Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, July 2025

We are not just witnessing political turmoil — we are living through the unraveling of a coordinated belligerent occupation of the U.S. government, an internal coup disguised as democracy. The truth is now becoming undeniable:



Trump never had a real first term.

🧩 The 2016 Coup That Never Ended

Trump was duly elected in 2016 — but what followed wasn’t a transition of power. It was a full-spectrum sabotage operation orchestrated by:

Domestic intelligence agencies (FBI, CIA, DOJ)

Foreign allies (Five Eyes, MI6, China in 2020)

The Obama holdovers

Corporate media & tech giants

The Democratic Party and RINO assets

These weren’t just “bad actors” or bureaucratic resistance — this was treasonous collusion to:

Block Trump's constitutional authority

Illegally spy on his campaign

Weaponize false intelligence (Steele Dossier)

Launch a cover coup using “Russia” as the pretext

Then use the Democrats and Neocon support in Congress to impede every direction he took.

🔍 This was the real “insurrection” — and it happened from 2016 to 2020.

🛡️ A Belligerent Occupation of the Executive Branch

Trump was President — but never Commander-in-Chief in full.

He was surrounded, undermined, and restricted:

Declassified documents were buried

His directives were slow-walked or ignored

Every action was leaked, framed, or sabotaged

Courts and agencies were packed with loyalists to the regime

In legal terms, this amounts to belligerent occupation — the unlawful control of sovereign government functions by a hostile power.

It is interesting to note. That in the Law of War Manual, a belligerent occupation is ended in Section 11.3. Which in Q Board terms, verifies the first marker. The end of this occupation start on 1/20/25.

Trump reaffirmed this symbolically on the Army’s 250th Birthday and marching Troops and Tanks through the streets of DC, then 4 days later raising the flags on the White House symbolizing the occupation has ended.

🔁 Constitutional Redress: Can Trump Lawfully “Redo” His Term?

If it’s proven that a network of domestic and foreign actors waged war against a sitting president, then:

His first term was not free and fair

The 2020 election was the final act of sabotage

Trump may be constitutionally entitled to serve the full term he was denied

This isn’t about extending power. It’s about:

Restoring the will of the people

Honoring the constitutional process

Undoing the effects of a silent coup

📜 This is lawful restoration — not revenge.

⚖️ Tribunals for Treason? What If Obama Collaborated with Foreign Militaries?

Now ask yourself:

What if Obama’s administration actively coordinated with foreign intelligence and military assets to subvert Trump’s presidency?

HINT: They did.

Because if this is proven — and evidence strongly suggests it — then this elevates the crime from sabotage to treason.

Under the U.S. Constitution and the Uniform Code of Military Justice: Treason is a capital offense

Collusion with foreign military forces to overthrow or interfere with domestic governance is grounds for military tribunal

No former title (president, senator, general) shields from prosecution

This would not be a “witch hunt” — it would be the legal reclamation of a government seized by foreign-aligned operatives.

🦅 The Irony of Justice: Could Gen. Michael Flynn Lead the Tribunals?

It would be poetic.

It would be historic.

And it would be justice.

General Michael Flynn, the man framed, targeted, and nearly destroyed by the very intelligence apparatus that tried to topple Trump — may now be positioned to lead the tribunal effort to prosecute those responsible.

The same man falsely accused of colluding with Russia…

The same man who knew where the bodies were buried…

The same man who said: “We must restore our Republic.”

🔹 Why Flynn?

Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

Lifelong warfighter and strategic analyst

Privy to deep-state operations and foreign intelligence alignments

Vindicated by Trump and publicly aligned with the restoration movement

Publicly posted Q drops, Isaiah 6:8, and echoed “Digital Soldiers” rhetoric

Flynn has become more than a symbol — he is a strategist of the counterinsurgency. If tribunals are greenlit, he is uniquely qualified to oversee the command, integrity, and legality of such proceedings.

🔻 Imagine the Optics:

A military tribunal convenes.

Seated at the head: Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Across from him: Brennan, Clapper, Comey, perhaps even Obama-era actors.

Charged with: Seditious conspiracy, treason, election interference, and unlawful foreign collusion.

It is the very definition of biblical justice — the hunters becomes the hunted.

⚖️ Strategic Truth:

If Flynn were to head or advise the tribunal process:

He brings both moral authority and operational experience

The military would follow him

The public would trust him

The enemy would fear him

This wouldn’t just be a trial.

It would be the legal undoing of the coup that began in 2016.

And no one is better suited than the man who lived it from the inside — and survived.

🧨 Phase III: The Coup Unravels

We are entering Phase III. This is not political theater — this is a military-grade counter-insurgency playing out in real time.

Rep. Luna is giving Q references of 4D chess and setting the stage

Pam Bondi is readying grand jury transcripts.

Trump is referencing timestamps, FISA fraud, and tribunal justice.

Q deltas from 2019–2020 perfectly align with current events.

The Epstein files are the keystone.

“All [3] movies playing simultaneously? Do you find it interesting that everything discussed in the past is somehow making news as of late? Q”

— Q Drop 4904

⏳The Time for Justice Is Now

If tribunals confirm this level of treason, then Trump's full constitutional term must be restored — not in theory, but in law.

Remember, “Military was the only way”

Not one day of his presidency was unopposed by this criminal shadow state.

Not one year went by without sabotage, psy-ops, and insurrection from within.

And now, the keystone — Epstein’s files — used to prep the narrative and garner public attention, then flip the script towards treason from a prior administration.

Enjoy the show.

We are in Phase III.

The is the end of a belligerent occupation.