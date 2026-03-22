There are moments in markets where everything looks stable on the surface, but the underlying structure is shifting in ways most people aren’t paying attention to.

This is one of those moments.

During this week’s Crypto Mastermind session, we stepped back from the noise and looked at what’s actually driving the market right now—not just price action, but the deeper forces shaping where capital flows next. What emerged was a clear picture: we are entering a period where macro, energy, and geopolitics are going to dictate the trajectory of crypto far more than narratives or hype cycles.

And if you understand that shift, you can position ahead of it.

(This analysis is just one piece of what we cover inside the Crypto Mastermind—a private group focused on understanding market dynamics, identifying asymmetric opportunities, and positioning ahead of major economic shifts.

Each week, I break down what’s actually moving the markets—from crypto to macro to geopolitics—and translate it into clear, actionable strategy.

For our Substack subscribers, I’ll be publishing weekly summaries like this, giving you direct insight into how I’m viewing the market in real time. Some sessions will include full video breakdowns, others will be written intelligence reports—but every post will be designed to help you stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

If you’re serious about navigating what’s coming next—not reacting to it—this is where you want to be.)

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