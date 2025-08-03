For years, we’ve been connecting the dots, exposing the networks of power manipulating elections, politics, and global crises to keep control. This week, a bombshell dropped—the Durham Annex—and it ties it all together: Obama, Clinton, Soros, COVID, the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, think tanks, NGOs. This isn’t just corruption; it’s the blueprint of a decades-long coup against the American people.

The Durham Annex: Smoking Gun Evidence

The declassified documents reveal:

Direct coordination between DNC leadership, Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and DOJ insiders before the 2016 election.

Amanda Renteria , Clinton’s campaign manager, was fed intel by Attorney General Loretta Lynch on FBI probes, ensuring Clinton stayed ahead of investigations.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz admitted emails were deleted and servers “wiped clean” before FBI review to avoid prosecution—a deliberate obstruction of justice.

A pre-approved plan by Hillary Clinton and advisor Julianne Smith to fabricate Trump-Russia collusion using CrowdStrike and ThreatConnect to supply digital “evidence.”

Russian IP addresses were spoofed to make fake intrusions appear authentic, creating the pretext for FISA warrants and the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

John Brennan’s notes show Obama, Biden, Clapper, and Comey were briefed in August 2016 that the entire Russia narrative was a Clinton-approved disinformation campaign—and they let it proceed anyway.

This wasn’t politics as usual. It was election interference from the highest levels of government, weaponizing intelligence and media to derail a candidate and later undermine a sitting president.

The 2020 Coup Framework

After 2016’s failure to stop Trump, the network regrouped:

2018-2020: Soros-funded campaigns installed Secretaries of State and Attorneys General in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia—those later responsible for rewriting election laws under COVID emergency powers.

COVID pandemic: Used as a legal bypass to implement universal mail-in ballots, relaxed ID rules, ballot harvesting, and delayed counting deadlines—all unconstitutional changes made by unelected officials.

Zuckerberg’s $400M injection: Targeted urban centers with ballot drop boxes and paid “navigators” to collect ballots en masse.

CCP-linked operations: FBI reports revealed counterfeit U.S. IDs mass-produced in China flowed into states with weakened ID laws, feeding fraudulent ballots into the system.

Dominion and Smartmatic: Provided exploitable digital infrastructure, overseen by Lord Mark Malloch Brown, who simultaneously sat on the board of Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

This was no organic pandemic response. It was a carefully prepared coup framework, years in the making, activated under the guise of public health. In other words, they manufactured a Pandemic to steal an election and did so with the collusion of foreign intelligence, NGO’s, foreign adversaries and mainstream media. The coordination goes far and wide, the crimes are the highest that you can think of and we caught them all.

The Bioweapon Connection

Soros’ influence reached beyond politics into biotech:

Array Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Pfizer: Soros invested heavily in companies that later provided COVID tests and vaccines.

DARPA’s 2018 Project Diffuse: Proposed engineering bat coronaviruses. Officially rejected, but gain-of-function research continued under EcoHealth Alliance with NIH and NIAID funding. This operation moved to China at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2014.

PLA-linked Wuhan Institute: Overseen by Li family members tied to Rothschild and Soros networks. The same dynasty driving China’s military biotech programs built the very lab COVID leaked from.

The leak wasn’t just a tragedy—it was the manufactured crisis needed to justify unprecedented election law changes, ensuring Trump’s removal.

Family Y: The Hidden Web of Power

Q warned us: Soros takes orders from “P”—the Pope. Behind Soros stands the ancient power hierarchy:

Orsini, Rothschilds, Vatican Jesuits: A centuries-old network controlling global finance, religion, intelligence, and governments.

Soros replaced older bloodlines as the frontman, funneling US Taxpayer dollars by way of USAID to slush funds through NGOs and think tanks to reshape nations without firing a shot.

Deals with CCP-linked Li family dynasties bridged Western banking power and China’s rise, paving the way for a globalist order.

The Durham Annex exposes that 2016–2024 wasn’t isolated scandal. It was one coordinated operation by entrenched elites to subvert the will of the people, destroy sovereignty, take down Trump and install permanent rule by unelected networks of power.

We Caught Them All

FISAgate was never the real crime. It was the coup to try to stop Trump from discovering their decades of treason, election interference, bioweapon warfare, and foreign collusion at the highest levels of power. The Durham Annex pulls back the curtain, piece by piece. They never thought she would lose. They never thought Trump would win. And now their entire plan is being exposed, with receipts.

