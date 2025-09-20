Sometimes you need to step back and see the bigger picture to understand what’s really happening.

Trump’s Ultimatum to Hamas

On September 7, 2025, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and delivered a final ultimatum to Hamas: accept the U.S.’s new ceasefire and hostage release proposal or face the consequences.

Hours later, Hamas publicly responded that they were ready to “immediately negotiate with the U.S.’s new offer.”

For the first time in months, a pathway toward peace looked possible.

A Sudden Turn — The Jerusalem Attack

The very next day, on September 8, 2025, a so-called Palestinian terror attack struck Jerusalem. Two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop, killing six Israelis and injuring many more.

This was the first such deadly attack inside Israel since October 27, 2024.

The timing raised questions. Why would such an attack occur immediately after Hamas accepted Trump’s offer to negotiate? Was it a genuine terrorist operation, or a false flag engineered to justify what came next?

Israel Strikes Doha

On September 9, 2025, Israel launched a bold and unprecedented airstrike deep inside Doha, Qatar. The target: Hamas political leadership living in a compound in the Leqtaifiya (West Bay Lagoon) district.

Here’s the critical point: Hamas leaders were in Qatar precisely to negotiate the U.S.-brokered deal Trump had just set in motion.

Instead of supporting Trump’s diplomatic breakthrough, Netanyahu’s government used Trump’s leverage to gather Hamas negotiators in one place — and then tried to kill them.

To many of us watching, this was not just an attack on Hamas. It was a betrayal of Trump’s trust, loyalty, and global standing.

Trump’s Fury and Fallout

Reports from insiders (including via Tucker Carlson) suggest President Trump was furious with Netanyahu over the strike.

The next day a sequence of events occurred that made us all question what is really happening:

9/10/25 — Barron Trump was moved from NYU back to Washington, D.C. Was this in response to intelligence about a potential assassination plot?

9/10/25 — Conservative leader Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

9/10–9/11/25 — Investigative journalist John Solomon reported early chatter that foreign intelligence services may have been involved in Kirk’s murder.

A massive counter-intelligence operation was launched across social media, pushing narratives to protect Israel’s image and deflect suspicions.

Meanwhile, Trump doubled down:

He finalized the Defense Cooperation Pact with Qatar.

Netanyahu declared Qatar and China “enemies of Israel.”

Charlie Kirk’s allies began speaking out, suggesting Charlie had grown increasingly critical of Netanyahu and may have feared for his life.

The Question of Motive

Would Israel have a motive to assassinate Charlie Kirk?

At first glance, no. Charlie was a staunch supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. But what if Charlie had indeed been turning against Netanyahu’s regime — threatening to pull Republican grassroots and Conservative support away from political Zionism?

That would represent an existential threat to Netanyahu’s grip on U.S. politics.

Still, killing Charlie created a vacuum that seems nearly impossible to fill. Unless… there was already a plan to replace his influence with controlled opposition and influencer agents — something we are now beginning to see emerge.

The question remain of whether Israel was involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Although in hindsight it really doesn’t matter.

What we have seen over the past week has been an exposing Israel’s social influence campaigns on American citizens, an uncovering of the massive infiltration of Zionist leveraged agents in our government.

The fact of the matter is this — They know that we know.

Trump’s Strategic Pivot

Over the course of the last year, Trump began charting a new path. Almost in parallel to his unwavering support for Israel — Trump has set up the chess board in a leverage position against Israel.

Saudi Arabia: Back in May 2025, Trump signed a record $142 billion arms package with Riyadh. Just days ago, the Saudi Crown Prince condemned Israel and warned of consequences.

Turkey: On September 19, 2025, Trump announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would visit the White House on September 25.

Trump previewed major trade and military deals, including Boeing aircraft, F-16s, and possibly even the F-35 program. Erdoğan has been one of Netanyahu’s fiercest critics — calling Israel’s actions “genocide,” labeling Netanyahu a “terrorist,” and even likening him to Hitler. In 2024, Erdoğan urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unite against Israel’s “expansionism.” The Bigger Picture



Look at the board:

Trump is forging defense agreements with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey — all countries openly hostile to Netanyahu’s government.

Netanyahu, in turn, has declared these same nations “enemies.”

Inside the U.S., Trump is building alliances while Israel scrambles to contain the blowback from its Doha strike and the fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Is Trump preparing for a proxy war — not against Israel itself, but against Netanyahu’s regime?

The pieces are moving quickly. And for the first time in decades, U.S. foreign policy may be shifting away from blind loyalty to Israel’s government — and toward a new, multipolar alliance.

Over the course of the next few weeks — especially moving into October I believe we will begin to see the destabilization of US/Israel relations. As many are feeling, something big is coming. If you are like me you can feel it in the fiber of your being. The chess board has been set — the whole world is watching.

