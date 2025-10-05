Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

Q Decode On Trump's Posts 10/4/25

Oct 05, 2025
I caught something today that I just couldn’t fit into a few X posts. The comms are heavy tonight, and this one is worth a closer look.

Trump posted earlier about an “initial withdrawal hostage release proposal.” He said Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line which has been shown to and shared with Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire becomes effective and the hostages/prisoner exchange begins. Then, “conditions for the next phase of the withdrawal” would bring us closer to the end of a 3,000-year catastrophe.

That last part jumped out. Not a 1,600- or 1,800-year catastrophe… 3,000 years. Why that number? We’ll circle back.

