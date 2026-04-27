Hey,

I want to start by saying thank you. Whether you’ve watched a show, shared an episode, subscribed, donated, commented, or simply stayed engaged — your support is what keeps The Redpill Project moving forward.

We’re building something independent, unapologetic, and outside the control of the corporate media machine.

We used to do weekly newsletters through email. But have since transitioned away from that and want to promote more of this substack environment. I will be doing a weekly Newsletter here on Substack analyzing our shows, the news and getting important updates out. This one is more of a reminder about some events, links to the shows this last week and ways to help support us. In the coming weeks we expect to expand on this and add in premium content to the newsletters. If you have suggestions, please comment below.

New On Substack This Week

A Topic I have discussed more so recently is Epstein and his connections to genetics. Here is one of the reference articles.

What is happening in the world right now… this substack really sums it up.

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Demystifying the Occult

I’ve got a live workshop coming up on Modern Occultism.

This isn’t Hollywood. This isn’t fear-based nonsense or anything evil. Actually quite the opposite. We will be demystifying the occult in this one.

This is about understanding the systems, symbolism, and structures that influence culture, power, and perception.

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This Week’s Shows

Conversations on the Fringe

Beyond Disclosure: What They’re Not Saying

The OG Show

Overwatch and The Guardian — Episode 010

The Daily Dose

The Great Awakening — Ep. 1146

The World at War — Ep. 1145

Into the Storm — Ep. 1144

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Thank You

I want to personally thank you for being here and supporting what we’re building.

Whether you’re watching, sharing, contributing, or simply paying attention — it all matters more than you probably realize.

We’re just getting started.

— Josh