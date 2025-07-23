🧨 SAP Selloff, Clinton Emails & Treason

Between 2010 and 2012, the CIA suffered its worst intelligence failure in a generation: at least 20–30 deep-cover agents (“NOCs”) in China were captured or killed.

Some were executed in public as a message.

At the exact same time, Hillary Clinton’s unsecured private email server—which handled some of the most sensitive classified programs in the U.S. government—was live, wide open, and transmitting Special Access Program (SAP) content.

These two events aren't unrelated.

🧬 The Email Trail That Could Have Killed

In 2015, we learned Hillary Clinton had set up and used a private email server from January 2009 to February 2013—the entirety of her tenure as Secretary of State.

This server:

Had no encryption or dual-authentication

Was physically located in her Chappaqua, NY home

Was maintained by Justin Cooper , a Clinton aide with no security clearance

Forwarded emails to a Gmail account—which the ICIG later confirmed was likely accessed by China

The FBI uncovered over 2,000 classified emails, including SAP-level intelligence—the highest level of national security classification, containing black projects, advanced weapons programs, and covert operatives.

SAP data doesn’t just deal with policy. It deals with names. Programs. Assets. Missions. Lives.

🕵️‍♂️ How Did China Know Who to Kill?

From 2010 to 2012, China successfully dismantled the CIA’s entire NOC network.

The New York Times, Foreign Policy, and The Guardian all reported that dozens of U.S. spies were caught and executed .

These NOCs (non-official cover agents) were not diplomats. They had no protections .

Intelligence officials said the breach was systematic, with operatives “dropping like flies.”

At first, the CIA thought it was a mole. Then they suspected a tech breach. Eventually, they concluded secure comms had been compromised—but could never confirm how.

Now we may know why.

🧩 Enter: Jake Sullivan and the Chain of Compromise

Thanks to email records, we know that:

Jake Sullivan , now Biden’s National Security Advisor, forwarded SAP-level emails to Hillary’s unsecured server.

Hillary’s server then auto-forwarded them to a Gmail address —which the ICIG told Congress was almost certainly accessed by Chinese intelligence .

This was confirmed in part by ICIG Charles McCullough III, who testified to Congress under oath that SAP material was mishandled.

We also know:

The Department of Justice refused to prosecute.

FBI Director Comey called her actions “ extremely careless ” but claimed there was no intent.

Despite overwhelming evidence of mishandling, no charges were ever filed.

🧪 The Hidden Side of the SAP Programs

Here’s where it gets darker.

Many SAP programs exposed in those emails reportedly involved research projects at American universities, particularly those:

Working on space-based technologies

Developing next-gen propulsion or AI-integrated defense systems

Linked to DARPA and DoD black-budget initiatives

The exposure wasn’t limited to CIA operations. It was the entire shadow state of U.S. advanced tech R&D—being systematically infiltrated.

Barack Obama expanded “educational exchange” programs with China during this same period.

Chinese state actors invited professors and researchers overseas—many of whom were recipients of Pentagon grants.

Some of them never came back.

Some were compromised.

Some were robbed of their intellectual property, coerced, or blackmailed.

And it all stemmed from a single breach vector: Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

🔨 Destruction of Evidence

As the investigation heated up, Platte River Networks—the firm managing her server—deleted thousands of emails, even after receiving a subpoena.

One employee described the behavior as “shady s—t.”

Others tried to insert a fake email into the archive to cover their tracks.

Aides smashed devices with hammers.

One tech refused to testify and pleaded the Fifth.

Despite a subpoena, no arrest warrants were issued.

Congressman Jason Chaffetz grilled officials during hearings, exposing how IT staffers with no clearance were allowed full access to classified systems.

The American people never got closure.

⚖️ Treason by Negligence?

The U.S. Constitution defines treason as:

“Levying war against [the U.S.], or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”

While critics argue there was no "intent" to betray, the result is undeniable:

Clinton's recklessness exposed our most sensitive secrets

30 American intelligence assets in China were killed or imprisoned

Military research projects were compromised

And China accelerated its tech and counterintelligence operations at breakneck speed

The Clinton Foundation during this time took in millions from foreign donors

Whether by design or incompetence, the outcome was the same.

Lives were lost. National security was destroyed. The enemy benefited.

🧨Accountability

This is not just about emails.

It’s about accountability for the deepest betrayal in modern U.S. intelligence history.

Hillary is the tip of the iceberg in these crimes. Over the course of the next few years we will watch it all unravel and see how deep their treason to sell out the United States of America really went.

As for Jake Sullivan, the man who forwarded SAP material to an unsecured server—I am sure the Trump DOJ will have a nice shiny indictment waiting for him soon.