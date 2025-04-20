The Ancient Roots of Easter: From Passover to Resurrection and Pagan Spring Rites
The Ancient Roots of Easter: From Passover to Resurrection and Pagan Spring Rites
Each spring, billions of people around the world celebrate Easter, a holiday filled with vibrant traditions—from sunrise services and solemn prayers to colorful eggs and chocolate bunnies. But beneath the surface of baskets and brunch lies a rich and ancient tapestry of mea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.