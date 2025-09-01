The Crypto Future: The Parallel Economy, Trump and AI Arms Race

The world is shifting fast, and most people don’t yet see the blueprint unfolding in front of them. What we are witnessing isn’t the collapse of the old system, but the construction of a parallel economic system—one built on sovereign wealth, blockchain, AI, and national resource dominance.

Recently, President Trump and his team announced that the U.S. government—through its Sovereign Wealth Fund—took a 10% stake in Intel. To many, this sounded like nationalization or corporate takeover. But the reality is far more strategic: it’s about ownership, dividends, and building a long-term structure to transfer wealth directly to the American people.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund and Resource Backing

The U.S. is sitting on an estimated $124 trillion worth of rare earth minerals, metals, oil, and gas. Under Trump’s policies, leases and production rights are being opened up. The revenue from these resource deals flows into the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Like Norway, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, this fund serves as the backbone of national wealth. But Trump’s design is different:

A small portion of the fund supports government operations (replacing federal taxes with tariffs and resource revenue).

The majority is structured for the people, distributed through dividends.

This isn’t theory—we already see the model in Alaska, where citizens receive annual payouts from oil profits. Now scale that across the entire nation, and include AI, blockchain, robotics, and tech profits.

From Taxes to Dividends

This system reframes the role of government finance. Instead of endless taxation, the Sovereign Wealth Fund becomes the engine.

As corporations like Intel, Tesla, Oracle, Palantir, and Microsoft grow and profit from U.S. investments, dividends flow back into the fund .

These dividends are then distributed to American citizens—quarterly or annually—not as government “welfare stipends” but as returns on national assets and innovation.

It’s universal high income, not “universal basic income.” Instead of socialism’s dead end, it’s capitalism scaled to reward citizenship.

Intel, AI, and the National Security Imperative

Intel’s role goes beyond chips. The AI arms race is the new Cold War, and the U.S. cannot afford to let China dominate. Chips are the backbone of AI, robotics, and future automation. By taking a stake in Intel, the U.S. ensures accountability, oversight, and shared profit in one of the most strategic industries of our time.

At the same time, the U.S. military has been quietly embedding itself into Silicon Valley. Programs like Army Detachment 201 have sworn in top executives from Palantir, Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft as lieutenant colonels—placing them under the U.S. Constitution and military law. That means national security isn’t just about tanks and ships; it now has a direct seat inside the boardrooms of Big Tech.

Automation, Robots, and Dividends

Elon Musk’s Optimus robot already has half a million pre-orders in Dubai. These humanoid robots, powered by Intel chips and subscription software models, will replace human labor at massive scale.

But instead of leaving workers behind, this transition ties back to the Sovereign Wealth Fund:

Robots replace jobs.

Corporations profit from the shift.

Dividends flow back to citizens.

It’s a cycle that turns displacement into opportunity. Like ancient societies where citizens had more leisure to innovate, this shift could unleash new cultural and scientific revolutions.

AI, Blockchain, and Guardrails

But with great power comes existential risk. AI threatens to outnumber and outsmart humanity. The solution isn’t to abandon innovation but to build guardrails.

Blockchain offers exactly that. By running AI decisions through decentralized smart contracts—DAOs that validate logic against basic principles like “does this harm humans?”—we create a firewall between AI and society.

This structure makes it impossible for AI to directly override human sovereignty, even if it becomes exponentially more intelligent.

The Digital Bill of Rights

Perhaps the most urgent step is codifying our digital sovereignty. For decades, Big Tech has stolen, monetized, and weaponized our data. We’ve lived in digital serfdom under Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon.

The new paradigm flips this. Data should be stored in your personal blockchain wallet. If companies want access, they must pay you directly for the privilege. Not only does this restore sovereignty, but it creates a new revenue stream for citizens—one of the most valuable in the AI age, as data is the lifeblood of intelligence systems.

Trump’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and constitutional amendments could enshrine this system, ensuring future governments cannot raid it. This would lock in generational wealth and privacy rights for decades to come.

Conclusion

The narrative being spun by mainstream outlets will say this is government takeover, creeping authoritarianism, or corporate cronyism. But the deeper reality is clear:

A parallel economy is being built.

Sovereign wealth and national resources back it.

AI, robotics, and blockchain are its engines.

Dividends, not taxes, are the future of citizen wealth.

Privacy and sovereignty are to be codified in digital law.

This is the crypto future, and it’s unfolding faster than most can see.

👉 Stay updated at thecryptofuture.com

👉 Follow Sean Morgan: Substack | X: @seanmreport

👉 Follow Josh Reid: Substack | X: @realjoshuareid