The Great Awakening of UK Patriots

In this report, I break down a series of UK incidents—caught on camera and shared on X—showing police overreach against ordinary citizens for speech, religion, self-defense, and peaceful assembly. From an arrest over the phrase “I like bacon,” to a street preacher questioned for causing “anxiety,” to a 12-year-old detained after defending herself, to elderly women manhandled at a demonstration, to door-to-door raids and a man jailed for waving an England flag—this is a pattern, not a one-off.

What’s inside

Arrest over a harmless phrase (“I like bacon”) under vague harassment laws

Street preacher confronted and pressured for personal info without clear charges

Self-defense punished: 12-year-old detained after brandishing a knife against attackers

Elderly protesters aggressively arrested by a large police contingent

Door-to-door raids and mass arrests tied to “offensive” online posts

A man sentenced after waving the England flag near a mosque

Nationwide protests and signs of expanding state control into private life

My take

The UK is normalizing suppression where subjective “distress” trumps objective rights. Speech, assembly, religion, and self-defense are being chilled. Citizens are being turned into suspects for expressing national pride or voicing beliefs in public.

