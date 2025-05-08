The Great Power Shift: Proxy Wars, Disclosure, and Trump’s Checkmate
Daily Dose Episode 946 Recap
The Great Power Shift: Proxy Wars, Disclosure, and Trump’s Checkmate
As tensions ignite across the globe, it’s becoming more obvious: we are in the midst of a global proxy war—and China is playing its final cards.
Decentralized Media | Redpill Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.