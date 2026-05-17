There are certain monuments in human history that seem to resist reduction. No matter how aggressively modern academia attempts to categorize them, they continue generating questions that refuse to go away. The Great Pyramid of Giza is perhaps the greatest example of this phenomenon. It is not merely large. It is not merely old. It is mathematically, astronomically, and geometrically strange in ways that become increasingly difficult to dismiss once one begins examining the relationships embedded within it.

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For decades, Randall Carlson has explored these relationships through the lenses of sacred geometry, geodesy, ancient cosmology, catastrophe cycles, astronomy, and comparative mythology. His work does not simply argue that the ancients were intelligent builders. Few serious people deny that. Carlson’s argument is much more radical. He proposes that ancient civilizations possessed a unified mathematical and symbolic language capable of encoding sophisticated knowledge about the Earth, the heavens, geometry, cyclical time, and planetary motion directly into architecture itself.

The Great Pyramid sits at the center of this argument because Carlson believes it functions not merely as a monument or tomb, but as a geodetic model of the Earth — a mathematical representation of the planet encoded in stone with astonishing precision.

This possibility becomes profoundly disruptive because modern civilization did not accurately determine the exact dimensions and shape of the Earth until the satellite era. Yet according to Carlson’s calculations, the Great Pyramid appears to encode those same measurements thousands of years earlier. If true, it raises a deeply uncomfortable question: how could an ancient civilization possess geodetic knowledge that mainstream history says should have been impossible?

To understand Carlson’s conclusions, however, one must first understand the larger numerical system within which the Great Pyramid exists.

Number as a Universal Language

Carlson begins from a perspective radically different from the modern materialist worldview. In modern society, numbers are generally treated as abstract quantities used for calculation. Ancient cultures, however, appear to have viewed number symbolically. Number was not merely quantitative. It carried meaning. It encoded relationships between time, geometry, astronomy, and cosmology.

Carlson repeatedly emphasizes a statement that forms the philosophical foundation of his work:

“The universal language is symbolism. It’s number and symbolism and form.”

This idea is central because numbers transcend spoken language. Civilizations separated by geography and time can still preserve identical mathematical relationships. A triangle remains a triangle. A ratio remains a ratio. A circle remains a circle. Sacred geometry therefore becomes, in Carlson’s interpretation, a kind of universal scientific language through which ancient civilizations encoded knowledge intended to survive cultural collapse.

The first thing Carlson notices is that many of the same number families recur continuously throughout ancient systems.

A solar day contains:

24 hours

1,440 minutes

86,400 seconds

Half of a day contains:

43,200 seconds

These numbers appear again and again throughout sacred architecture, astronomy, cosmology, Vedic world ages, Sumerian king lists, geometric systems, and Earth measurements. Carlson also points out that ordinary units of measurement contain these same harmonics. A square foot contains 144 square inches. A square yard contains 1,296 square inches. A cubic foot contains 1,728 cubic inches.

At first glance this may seem trivial. Yet the same numerical families continue resurfacing in contexts that appear completely unrelated:

432

864

1080

1440

2160

4320

6480

12960

25920

Carlson argues that this recurrence is not accidental. These numbers appear to function as harmonic carriers of cosmological information.

Geometry as the Architecture of Reality

Carlson refers to the basic geometric forms as the “alphabet of sacred geometry.” Ancient civilizations did not appear to view geometry merely as abstract mathematics. Geometry represented the structural framework through which reality itself manifested.

This becomes particularly important when examining the Platonic solids.

The tetrahedron contains a total angular measure of 720 degrees.

The cube contains 2,160 degrees.

The octahedron contains 1,440 degrees.

The icosahedron contains 3,600 degrees.

The dodecahedron contains 6,480 degrees.

What fascinated Carlson is that these same numbers later emerge in astronomical and cosmological cycles. One astrological age within the precessional cycle lasts approximately 2,160 years. One quarter of the Great Year equals 6,480 years. A decan cycle corresponds to 720 years.

This creates a strange mirroring between geometry and time. The same numbers governing Platonic forms also appear governing celestial cycles.

Carlson interprets this as evidence that ancient civilizations understood geometry, astronomy, and cosmology as different expressions of one underlying harmonic order.

This is where his work departs sharply from conventional archaeology. The ancient world, in Carlson’s interpretation, was not separating mathematics, spirituality, astronomy, architecture, and cosmology into isolated disciplines the way modern civilization does. They were all components of one integrated framework.

The Great Year and the Memory of Catastrophe

One of the central astronomical cycles in Carlson’s work is the precession of the equinoxes — the slow wobble of Earth’s rotational axis over approximately 25,920 years. Ancient civilizations referred to this as the Great Year.

This cycle was divided into twelve zodiacal ages of approximately 2,160 years each. The transition between ages gave rise to the familiar sequence of Taurus, Aries, Pisces, and Aquarius.

Carlson believes ancient civilizations tracked this immense cycle because it was associated with long-term planetary changes and potentially catastrophic events. This connects directly into his broader catastrophism framework and the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis, which proposes that fragments of a comet struck Earth approximately 12,800 years ago, triggering abrupt climate collapse and possibly destroying advanced Ice Age civilizations.

This is why Carlson takes ancient flood myths seriously. Rather than viewing them merely as symbolic stories, he suspects they may preserve fragmented memories of real cataclysmic events experienced by earlier civilizations.

When ancient cultures repeatedly speak of:

floods

falling fire from heaven

world ages ending

celestial disturbances

destruction followed by renewal

Carlson believes they may be preserving encoded historical memory.

The Great Year therefore becomes more than an astronomical curiosity. It may have functioned as a long-term cycle of planetary monitoring.

The Great Pyramid as a Geodetic Model of Earth

This is the centerpiece of Carlson’s argument and the aspect of his work that most profoundly challenges conventional history.

Carlson proposes that the Great Pyramid is not merely symbolic architecture. It is geodetic. In other words, it encodes the dimensions and shape of the Earth itself.

The original height of the pyramid, including the socle base, is calculated at approximately:

482.7575 feet

Carlson then multiplies this by one of the sacred harmonic constants repeatedly encountered throughout ancient systems:

482.7575×43,200≈3,949.83 miles

This corresponds extremely closely to Earth’s polar radius.

The implication is staggering. Carlson argues that the pyramid therefore functions as a scale model of Earth’s northern hemisphere at a ratio of 1:43,200.

Modern satellite measurements of Earth’s polar radius differ from the pyramid-derived value by only a few hundred feet across the entire size of the planet. Carlson points out that Earth itself is not perfectly static. Gravitational interactions involving the Moon, Sun, and tidal forces constantly distort Earth’s shape slightly, meaning even modern measurements vary depending on the exact timing of observation.

To Carlson, this level of accuracy cannot be casually dismissed.

Because if intentional, it means the builders possessed:

advanced geodesy

precise Earth measurement

understanding of Earth’s oblate spheroid geometry

planetary scaling knowledge

long before modern civilization supposedly acquired such capabilities.

Earth’s Rotation Encoded in Stone

Carlson pushes the correlation further by connecting the pyramid directly to Earth’s rotational movement.

He explains that Earth rotates exactly 1/43,200th of its circumference in two seconds. According to his calculations, the perimeter of the Great Pyramid’s base corresponds almost precisely to the distance traveled by a point on Earth’s equator during those two seconds of rotation.

This relationship is extraordinary because it links:

planetary motion

time

geometry

Earth measurement

architecture

into one integrated system.

The pyramid’s height corresponds to Earth’s polar radius.

The pyramid’s base corresponds to Earth’s rotational movement.

The structure therefore appears to encode both the dimensions of the planet and its motion through time.

To Carlson, this is evidence that the Great Pyramid was designed as a mathematical expression of Earth itself

.

Pi, Phi, and the Harmonic Geometry of the Pyramid

Carlson also discusses the famous geometric relationships embedded within the pyramid involving π and the golden ratio.

The ratio between the perimeter and height approximates:

\(Perimeter2×Height≈π\frac{\text{Perimeter}}{2 \times \text{Height}} \approx \pi2×HeightPerimeter​≈π\)

The slope geometry also closely reflects the golden ratio:

ϕ≈1.618

These relationships become important because π governs circles, cycles, and rotational geometry, while φ appears repeatedly throughout biological growth systems, natural spirals, and harmonic proportion.

Carlson views the pyramid as a convergence point where Earth geometry, sacred proportion, cyclical mathematics, and harmonic cosmology intersect.

The Latitude and the Speed of Light

One of the most controversial correlations associated with the Great Pyramid involves its latitude.

The pyramid is located at approximately:

29.9792458∘

The speed of light in a vacuum is:

299,792,458 meters per second

The numerical similarity is obvious.

Many researchers within sacred geometry circles view this as another possible example of encoded universal constants.

Skeptics correctly point out that:

latitude systems are modern

meters are modern

the ancients did not use decimal GPS coordinates

These criticisms are valid. However, the correlation becomes psychologically difficult for many people to dismiss entirely because it exists alongside so many other extraordinary relationships already embedded within the pyramid.

The Great Pyramid already appears connected to:

Earth’s polar radius

rotational harmonics

π

φ

precessional cycles

sacred geometry

geodetic scaling

The speed-of-light latitude relationship therefore becomes one more layer within an already astonishing mathematical structure.

Whether intentional or coincidental remains deeply debated.

But its existence continues fueling speculation that the pyramid may encode far more knowledge than orthodox archaeology is willing to consider.

Earth’s Shape and the Equatorial Bulge

Carlson also spends considerable time explaining that Earth is not a perfect sphere. Because Earth rotates, it bulges outward slightly at the equator and flattens at the poles.

This means:

latitude distances vary

meridian lengths shift

Earth’s geometry changes subtly depending on location

Carlson argues that the pyramid builders understood this.

According to his analysis, the Great Pyramid’s measurements encode not only Earth’s radius but also the distortion produced by Earth’s equatorial bulge.

This is an extraordinarily sophisticated claim because it implies the builders understood Earth as an oblate spheroid rather than a perfect sphere.

Carlson then extends this argument into other ancient structures such as the Parthenon and Gothic cathedrals, proposing that they also preserve geodetic measurements tied to local meridian arcs and latitude-based cubits.

He believes this suggests the existence of a long-standing geodetic tradition extending across civilizations and millennia.

The Sphinx and the Lost Civilization Problem

Carlson frequently references the work of Robert M. Schoch regarding the water erosion patterns on the Sphinx enclosure.

The orthodox dating of the Sphinx places it around 2500 BC. Schoch’s geological analysis, however, suggests the erosion appears consistent with prolonged rainfall far older than dynastic Egypt.

If correct, this potentially pushes portions of the Giza complex back thousands or even tens of thousands of years earlier.

This is where Carlson’s entire framework converges.

If:

the pyramid encodes advanced geodesy

the Sphinx predates dynastic Egypt

ancient civilizations tracked precessional cycles

flood myths preserve catastrophe memory

then modern civilization may be inheriting fragments of a much older scientific tradition destroyed during the collapse of the Ice Age.

That possibility fundamentally alters humanity’s understanding of history.

The Forbidden Implication

Carlson understands exactly how disruptive these conclusions are.

Because if the Great Pyramid truly encodes:

Earth’s dimensions

rotational harmonics

geodetic distortion

sacred astronomical cycles

advanced geometry

then the conventional timeline of human civilization becomes deeply unstable.

Modern archaeology generally portrays humanity’s ancient past as a gradual progression from primitive hunter-gatherers into scientific civilization.

Carlson’s work raises the possibility that this picture is incomplete.

Humanity may instead be rediscovering fragments of a far older knowledge system preserved through:

architecture

sacred number

geometry

mythology

astronomy

ritual

symbolic language

Whether one ultimately accepts Carlson’s conclusions or not, the Great Pyramid continues standing as perhaps the most mathematically mysterious structure ever built.

Because unlike ordinary monuments, it appears to sit precisely at the intersection of:

Earth science

astronomy

geometry

timekeeping

sacred proportion

planetary motion

cosmology

And after thousands of years, it still forces humanity to confront an uncomfortable possibility:

The ancient world may have known far more about reality than modern civilization has been willing to admit.

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