For years, Gen. Michael Flynn has operated in the shadows, from Movement Warfare to Exposing the Globalist System of Operation — currently, Gen. Michael Flynn is operating as a “discreet advisor” in Washington DC, quietly briefing Trump Administration Officials, Senators, foreign ambassadors, and even Cabinet members.

But now, the signals are too loud to ignore: Flynn’s discreet role looks like it is culminating in his return as National Security Advisor to President Trump.

From the Outside In

Flynn himself has admitted:

✅ Advising DNI Tulsi Gabbard & SecDef Pete Hegseth (both NSC principals)

✅ Maintaining an office in Washington, D.C.

✅ Consulting Senators & Congressmen

✅ Engaging directly with foreign leaders & ambassadors

This is not the activity of “just a private citizen.”

How the NSC Works

The National Security Council (NSC) often forms working groups for highly sensitive matters — cyber, foreign operations, war planning.

Membership lists are classified.

Outsiders can be invited under NDAs.

“Unofficial officials” can brief, shape policy, and meet foreign leaders — with zero public title.

Flynn has clearly been inside that orbit. And now, the natural next step is his return in full capacity.

The Path Back to Power

The government has five legal, deniable ways to give someone “unofficial official” status:

1️⃣ Private-sector cover

2️⃣ Contractor / Special Government Employee (SGE)

3️⃣ NSC working group invite

4️⃣ Classified envoy letter

5️⃣ Covert military reactivation

Flynn has walked this ladder. The final rung?

Formal appointment.

Trump’s Short List

Just last week, Trump was pressed on his National Security Advisor picks. Among the names:

Michael Anton (State Department)

Steve Wykoff (Trump Advisor)

And yes, Gen. Michael Flynn

The timing is no accident. On the Q boards, the Sep 19th Delta referenced Flynn, with another Sep 24th Delta reading “not long now.”

It is appearing that General Michael Flynn’s return is imminent.

Why This Matters

General Flynn’s re-emergence isn’t just symbolic. It signals:

A return to hardline foreign policy realism that will have tough consequences for China, Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Foreign Enemies.

A confirmation of Military intelligence oversight under DNI Gabbard

A unified Trump security axis with SecDef Hegseth, DNI Gabbard and NSA Flynn.

This would be confirmed as a major indication that the Storm has arrived and that inside the White House will be a trusted advisor who can cut through the nonsense and guide President Trump in the right direction.

In short: Flynn’s role has moved from shadow advisor → power broker → National Security Advisor would be a pivotal moment in Trump’s second term, sending a message across the world that we are truly taking down the Deep State and the Globalist Empire.

Let’s see what happens!