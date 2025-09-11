The world stopped for many of us. Charlie Kirk, one of the loudest and most effective voices in the Christian conservative movement, was taken from us. Founder of Turning Point USA, he built not just a platform but a movement—mobilizing youth, educating millions, and planting seeds of courage in an age of fear.

But this attack wasn’t random. It was symbolic. And when you look closely, it carries all the markings of a false-flag operation.

The Charlie Kirk assassination has all the hallmarks of a false-flag op:

✅ High-value symbolic target 🎯

✅ Bullets engraved w/ “trans” + “antifa” slogans (ready-made narrative)

✅ Rifle left behind for easy attribution 🕵️

✅ Multiple suspects detained → confusion 🤯

✅ ATF “memo” leak in <24hrs 📝

✅ Shooter escapes, story polarizes 🇺🇸⚡️

Looks scripted to inflame division and bring about a civil war. This was not just a hit on Charlie, this was a staged event to unleash much greater chaos.

The Timing: On the Eve of 9/11

To strike on September 10th, the day before the anniversary of 9/11, was deliberate. That date carries an echo of fear—a reminder of trauma and manipulation that reshaped America’s future. The timing says: the same forces that orchestrated terror then are still here now.

It is meant to remind us of our vulnerability, to reopen the wound, and to layer one false flag upon another.

The Target: A Builder of Voices

Charlie wasn’t just a commentator. He was a builder.

Turning Point USA became a network of influence across schools, campuses, and communities.

He gave younger generations the tools to challenge lies and defend truth.

His very organization’s name—Turning Point—carries prophetic weight.

By striking Charlie, they didn’t just silence a man—they attempted to sever a network. They targeted a node of influence in the hope of intimidating everyone connected to him.

The Deep State, Globalists, Cabal, whatever we want to call them needed a Turning Point. President Trump has been relentless on their infrastructure and dismantled their money laundering schemes. They needed an event to send a message, a turning point in the war against their evil empire. This was that event.

The Message: Fear

This was a message, plain and simple: “Step out of line and you will share his fate, we can reach you anywhere at anytime.”

The global cabal knows that words awaken hearts, and that voices like Charlie’s stir resistance. They thrive on silence. They want influencers afraid, conservative Christians subdued, and truth-speakers muzzled.

But fear is their only weapon and their greatest weakness. If we the people have the resolve to rise up against the fear to a place where we show no mercy for our enemy, we shall prevail.

The Shot Heard Around The World

Dan Scavino, Trump’s long time associate and friend posted this at 11:32PM EST.

With very few words he stating the tides have shifted and the people are awakening.

On September 10th we saw people from all political affiliations and all walks of life unite behind Charlie Kirk. It’s time people see this evil that has infiltrated the world.

Interestingly enough, when Dan posts we have to pay attention to comms and timestamps. In this one we see a Time (Match) to - Q3776

This is not a coincidence. This is a message from those who are leading this fight against evil.

The Silent War

Donald Trump has waged what many of us call a silent war against the global elite—a dismantling of their power structures from within. Charlie amplified that war by carrying the torch into a new generation.

To remove him now is to strike at the future of the movement. To kill the messenger is to try to kill the message.

But history tells us: every time they martyr one voice, thousands more rise.

In President Trump’s 4:02 address to the nation we find some interesting comms.

Trump says —

-Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Assassins are not sensationalist who act alone. Trump is indicating this wasn’t a single individual. Assassins are hired guns or sleeper cells.

He then says — “My administration will find Each and Everyone of those that contributed to this atrocity and other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it”

He is indicating that there was organization behind this. People and funding. This is confirming what a lot of us already knew and what I have been warning about for years.

Now the decode. Because it is massive.

Note: he started this with “My fellow Americans”. The famous Q55 which is —

Here is where we get confirmation that this is a comm —

The time stamp of 402 can be taken in two context on the boards. 402/1602

Q1602—

If you continue to proceed down this dangerous path only know that we are prepared. You should know this based on earlier drops re: SA/ Nat Guard/ MIL Assets activate US soil.

The game is over when the public knows.

The fight to keep the LIGHTS OFF is all that matters to you.

You will FAIL.

The AMERICAN PEOPLE are AWAKE.

You lost CONTROL.

SHEEP NO MORE.

You underestimated their resolve and their ability to free-think away from the pipeline narrative.

We will DECLAS.

We will shine LIGHT.

THERE IS NOWHERE TO HIDE.

No amount of money, influence, or power can stop this.

Our rights to secure and protect at all costs then become justified.

We stand at the ready.

RED WAVE.

WHITE SQUALL. (STORM)

IN GOD WE TRUST.

Q

This is a huge confirmation post and reiterates Trump’s resolve. That the White Squall (Storm) is here, that we will not sleep and that evil will be vanquished from this Earth.

Faith Against Fear

The evil in this world thrives off of fear. It is their primary weapon. From psychological warfare to media manipulation. Fear is the weapon of evil and right now that fear is centered around political ideology.

Although this is bigger than politics. This is spiritual warfare, the eternal battle of fear vs. faith.

Fear silences. Faith speaks.

Fear paralyzes. Faith moves mountains.

Fear kills. Faith resurrects movements.

The cabal meant to spread terror. But Christians know: God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind. (2 Timothy 1:7)

A True Turning Point

If they wanted a turning point in this silent war, they may have just created it. But not in the way they intended.

They believed Charlie’s death would fracture us. Instead, it will unify us.

They believed it would silence us. Instead, it will amplify us.

They believed it would kill momentum. Instead, it has sparked a burning inferno.

This is not just the end of a man’s mission. It may be the beginning of a generation’s resolve.

Where Do We Go From Here?

We cannot let Charlie’s life and work be overshadowed by the fear his enemies tried to create. We must:

Carry forward the mission of Turning Point—educating, mobilizing, and empowering.

Speak louder, not softer.

Remember that symbols cut both ways: what was meant as a warning can become a rallying cry.

The global cabal struck on 9/10 to instill fear. But in their arrogance, they may have given us exactly what we needed: a defining moment.

Charlie Kirk gave us Turning Point. His death may become the turning point of resolve.

We will not be silenced.

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

Put on the full ARMOR OF GOD, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

Therefore put on the full ARMOR OF GOD, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.

Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.

In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 4

Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests.

With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.

Have faith in Humanity.

Have faith in Yourself.

Have faith in God.

The Great Awakening.