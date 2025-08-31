Over the last few weeks, the pieces have been falling into place with astonishing precision. Trump’s Truth Social posts, when laid against the Q drops, tell a story of infiltration, exposure, and imminent action. The surface-level noise — rumors of his death, media spin, action take against domestic crime only underscores how close we are to the tipping point.

This isn’t speculation anymore. It is time.

What we are about to witness is the systematic destruction of the old guard. The pieces have been being setup throughout the last 8 months and we are now seeing signals that the time has come for the storm.

🌹 Trump’s Rose Garden Analogy

Trump told us about the limestone “gash” in the Rose Garden — a deep scar running 25 yards through the stonework, hidden until he found it. Furious, he demanded answers. Video surveillance revealed the culprit: a subcontractor, caught cold.

His exact words “We caught them, cold”.

This wasn’t about landscaping. This was allegory.

📌 Q234 spoke of “Snow White utilized/activated to silence. Control lost. Routing through various networks … select people removed.”

The Rose Garden damage = Something I talked about more recently about how the DOD Systems, Gov. Classified Systems and US Nuclear Armaments were potentially compromised by Deep State Actors.

The subcontractor = Deep State operatives and compromised contractors.

Caught cold on video = “We Have it all”

What does it all mean?

🕵️ Operation Snow White & Infiltration

The Q Timestamp reference to Snow White is no accident. Historically, Operation Snow White was the largest infiltration of the U.S. government in history, carried out by the Church of Scientology in the 1970s. Q used this as a metaphor for the Deep State’s infiltration of government, Big Tech, and media.

Fast forward to the last few weeks:

✅ Dan Scavino appointed to oversee hiring and firing at the White House.

✅ Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse fired from Defense Intelligence Agency.

✅ SecDef Pete Hegseth exposing Microsoft’s Chinese infiltration of cyber infrastructure.

✅ Bill Gates loyalists purged from the CDC after his White House visit.

✅ Senator Joni Ernst (member of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats Subcommittees) suddenly bowing out.

This is the purge. Select people are being removed.

🔥 Venezuela: The Cartel Command Center

While D.C. is being secured, Trump is signaling the next theater: Venezuela.

Maduro’s regime isn’t just a corrupt socialist dictatorship. It is the nerve center of cartel and gang operations and a proxy for China’s infiltration. From narcotics to weapons to human trafficking. The tendrils of Venezuela’s networks run directly into U.S. cities through gangs like MS-13 and cartel affiliates.

Thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders, they allowed millions of illegal immigrants to flood into our country. Many of which are cartel members, gang members, terrorist affiliated and also Chinese Military aged males.

For the last 4 years they have been setting up shop in sanctuary cities and liberal strongholds. ICE/DHS lead by Tom Homan’s team have been doing massive reconnaissance and intelligence gathering the last few months uncovering where these sleeper agents are located.

Why?

Because it is the last line of defense that the globalist have to stop Trump. I have called it the Firestorm for the longest time. The moment when the rabid dog is cornered and finally lashes out. Remember, they will never give up power and control without scorching the Earth first.

Everything we have seen over the course of the last 8 months has been setting the stage to counter this insurgency. Trump has strategically been placing military assets across the country. More recently in DC, before that in California. But do not forget about the 20k troops at the Southern Border.

Then we have the fleet of US Navy vessels and 4500 Marines deployed off the coast of Venezuela. That is not a coincidence nor is it a show of force. Something big is about to happen.

Trump’s post on Chicago violence — “We’re Coming” — was no idle threat. His objective is to place National Guard Strike Teams in the heart of the sanctuary cities where there is the greatest potential for violence to stem from what is about to occur (Arrests).

Expect Venezuela to be the stage for imminent military action — precision, targeted, and designed to sever the head of the of the cartels command center, so that when shit does hit the fan, they have no orders to act.

⚖️ FISAGATE: The First Arrests

For years, we have waited for FISAGATE, Russia Russia Russia and Deep State Treason accountability. The illegal surveillance wasn’t just about Trump — it was the insurance policy to cover crimes at the highest levels of government.

In Trump’s Truth Social post about the Rose Garden, the time stamp was 14:34.

📌 Q1434 told us: “Rapid Fire, Flood is coming. Future proves past.”

It is at this time that the Drip Drip becomes a Flood.

Civilian trials prepared through Military Intelligence oversight.

Massive Declass of Deep State crimes and treason

Cleaning up of insurgent infiltration

Deep State Senators, government employees, contractors and NGOS, CEOS all stepping down and potentially facing investigations.

DOJ shakeups and Trump reorganizing DC Judges and law enforcement nationwide which is clearing the field for prosecutions.

September will bring the first arrests tied directly to FISAGATE. This has been my prediction. If they do not come, I assure you this next month will be filled with BOOMS.

🪖 National Guard and Domestic Stability

What we are seeing in DC is a blueprint for the rest of the liberal cities. Trump has already state that he is going to deploy the National Guard to more cities. 32 cities and 14 States. Here is a catch, he has only until September 11th 2025 to do it. As that is when the 30 day limit is extended to on that authority and then from there Congress would need to step in and authorize more time.

In Q14 it was asked: “What happens if mayors/police chiefs don’t enforce the law?”

The answer was always: National Guard/Military.

Trump highlighted it:

Chicago chaos = failed leadership.

D.C. “crime free zone in 14 days” = demonstration of federal authority when locals fail.

14 Days? Q14

When Venezuela is neutralized, cartels, sleeper cells and gangs in U.S. cities will be activated along with liberal agents. That’s why the National Guard is already positioned. This time, unlike 2020, the chaos won’t spiral — it will be contained. Remember, Military was the only way.

🎶 Mockingbird and the Rumor Mill

Trump posted the Alice in Chains song “Rooster” with the opening line: “They haven’t found a way to kill me yet.”

Yesterday, rumors of his death spread across social channels. Classic Operation Mockingbird disinfo cycle. Flood the field with chaos, plant the seed of doubt, and break momentum.

Trump posted this the other day at 00:03 Military time.

📌 Q3 told us: “Operation Mockingbird. Many in our govt worship Satan. Why is NG called up in 12 cities? Trust your President.”

The “Alice” connection is deep:

Hillary Clinton was referred to as “Alice” in WikiLeaks emails.

The band = Alice in Chains = imagery of captivity, corruption, and exposure.

Could this be Trump signaling that he knows who tried to kill him in Butler PA?

We know that Hillary was supposed to be the candidate at the DNC after Joe Biden stepped down. She did not want to run against Trump again. Who would of funded this operation?

Think about Soros, Arabella Advisors and the news over the last week. Trump and Flynn both calling out Soros, Bill Gates visiting the White House and separating ties with Arabella Advisors. The Clinton Foundation and their connections to Arabella Advisors and the Soros Open Society Foundation. Recently, the Trump administration has been set to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Who is Alex Soros married to? Huma Abadin, who’s father just happens to be Syed Zainul Abedin one of the founders of the IMMA, Muslim Minority Affairs that has deep connections to the Muslim World League (MWL) and has funded the Muslim Brotherhood throughout the past.

It is all coming together. There is backdoor disclosure going on exposing the players and actors and who the targets are. We are seeing the silent war finally echo into the mainstream.

🍿 Q1827: Showtime

Trump’s Truth Social post about DC today gave us a timestamp of 18:27.

Q1827 gave us the popcorn drop — Deadpool in a theater, laughing, waiting for the main event.

“Comfy? Previews are over. Showtime!”

Trump’s sequence of posts — from Chicago, to Rose Garden, to D.C. lockdown — mirrors this exactly. The previews are over. What comes next is the feature presentation.

🚨 The September Convergence

In my opinion here is what we are most likely to see:

Military action against Venezuela — decapitation of the cartel state and sleeper agents. Potential Cartel/gang activation inside U.S. cities — countered by National Guard. First FISAGATE arrests — validating years of investigation and exposing the insurance policy. Continued purges of infiltration — from Intel to Big Tech to Congress. Mockingbird media counterattack — rumor cycles, disinfo, confusion.

The Q drops prepared us for this moment. Trump’s posts confirm it. The infiltration is ending, the flood is coming, and the trials will begin.

The Trump Administration has defunded the Deep State, Democrats and removed massive infiltration in our government and organizations throughout our country. The stages over the past months have all lead to this moment where Grand Juries form, Declass begins to flood out and prosecutions begin.

The previews are over. It’s showtime.

Buckle up, Patriots. This will be a September to remember.