Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

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Anna's avatar
Anna
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Have you done a podcast discussing "Softwar"? I listen to you and Alpha on several different programs, and have heard you mention "Irregular Warfare". I'm no technical wiz, but try to track with you on these deep dives.

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