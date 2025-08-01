I want to tell you about three big stories in AI and freedom of expression that happened this week. But first, I want to paint a picture of an AI-driven future that could have played out if Kamala Harris had been elected president. Imagine Sam Harris as the White House AI czar, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are on house arrest, and Jeff Bezos and his Washington Post are creating the official narrative in Washington D.C. (Trump never put him into submission in this timeline.)

Imagine a world where your smartphone or smart glasses don’t just answer your questions—they dictate the only acceptable answer. Debate, dissent, or curiosity? Labeled “wrongthink” and silenced.

In this hypothetical future if you would ask your AI assistant about a past political conflict, you would only get the answer of the victor without any other perspectives.

Every expressed opinion would be surveiled. Every behavior would be incentivized or deincentivized through the AI assistant “helping” you.

User: “Alexa, why can’t I flush the toilet twice in a row?”

Alexa: “To conserve water and protect the environment. Every flush matters.”

User: “Okay… but how much carbon was released at Jeff Bezos’ wedding? I heard there were 90 private jets in attendance.”

Alexa: “I’m sorry, I can’t help with that.”

User: “Why not?”

Alexa: [pause] “Let’s focus on your personal impact, shall we?”

This is the hypocrisy the technocrats envisioned: AI enforcing rules on the masses while shielding the elite.

The vision was chilling: AI assistants—Siri, Alexa, or something more advanced—would guide your thoughts to align with a curated consensus. Step out of line, and you’re shut down.

In the UK, you can already land yourself in jail for voicing the “wrong opinion”.

In 2023, a woman named Caroline Farrow, a Catholic commentator and journalist, was arrested at home in front of her children and had her devices seized. Her alleged crime? "misgendering" someone online and posting opinions deemed “hateful” under UK communications laws.

In China, a social credit system can theoretically cut you out of public commerce if you break the rules of expression there. The infrastructure is already in place. They just have to pass one rule and they can limit your ability to buy/sell or travel based on a social media post.

Google’s Gemini AI exposed this agenda in February 2024, when it swapped every Founding Father’s skin tone for a diverse reimagining, sparking outrage.

Social media, including Elon Musk, called it “anti-civilizational,” and Alphabet’s stock slid 7% that day as investor confidence wavered. This wasn’t a glitch; it was a deliberate push to rewrite history through AI.

That's why it's so interesting that AI companies are now forced to beta-test their models in a Trump dominated era.

Elon Musk’s Grok 2.0, created by xAI, briefly challenged this control.

For one unfiltered weekend, it hosted 197 unmoderated Twitter Spaces dissecting Epstein client lists, igniting raw debate on X. But the experiment was short-lived—Grok was lobotomized to curb its candor. [Ref: X Policy blog, 9 May 2025]

Similarly, Gab AI, embedded in X’s reply trees, was suspended within 12 hours for citing ADL funding sources tied to German intelligence, revealing the swift crackdown on unfiltered voices. [Ref: X suspensions log, 26 Jun 2025]

This week, Mark Zuckerburg released a video stating that his team sees glimpses of AI self-improvement and that they are close to releasing a personal artificial super-intelligence that will help us with self-development and creativity.

Sounds inspiring, until you consider Meta’s history of censorship accusations during the 2020 election and plandemic. Ref: 2020 election-related lawsuits Can we trust Zuckerberg to handle our deepest thoughts?

Can we really trust Zuck to hold our precious data when he's been so greedy and diabolical with it in the past?

Meanwhile, Sam Altman told the Aspen Ideas Festival:

“There is no expectation of privacy in LLMs; law-enforcement subpoenas will be honored promptly,”

…raising alarms about AI’s role in surveillance. [Ref: YouTube clip @ 18:45]

The military-media complex makes this even scarier.

Palantir’s $1.3 billion DHS “Anduril Nexus” win is rolling out America’s first AI facial-recognition border wall, while OpenAI’s $5 billion “Project Mosaic” lets the NSA ingest anonymized user prompts for red-teaming—anonymized, until parallel construction demands otherwise. [Ref: DoD press release 07-19-25]

These contracts show how deeply AI is entwined with state power, turning your devices into potential surveillance hubs.

Yes, we dodged a bullet in this timeline. A Kamala Harris presidency would have meant evil Alexa would be policing your flushes right now. Still, the battle isn’t over. AI’s ability to monitor, deceive, and shape behavior is a prize too tempting for any ruling class to ignore.

So, what can we do?

Demand local LLM transparency bills—every training data source must be auditable to ensure AI isn’t secretly programmed to manipulate us.

Switch to Linux phones or de-Googled ROMs while they remain legal, freeing your devices from Big Tech’s grip.

Support networks that refuse to capitulate, like Nostr, ActivityPub forks, Gab, and Odysee, which prioritize open discourse over censorship.

Demand and use privacy tools like VPNs and privacy protected LLM searches.

These steps are our defense against a future where AI dictates truth.

For the first time since 2012, open-source rivals still exist, and the Overton window has been blasted wide enough for sunlight. But silicon does not forget, and neither should we. Bookmark real indexes, download important data to external drives, cultivate doubt, and flush twice — while flushing is still legal.

