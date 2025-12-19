Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

5d

Nice breakdown of the TMTG-TAE merger details. The timing here is intresting when you consider how AI datacenter demand is driving a serious infrastructure bottleneck. TAE's aneutronic approach (no neutron radiation) is the part that often gets glossed over but might actualy be the game-changer for regulatory approval timelines. I worked on power infrastructure planning for a few months and the permitting process for traditional fission is brutal. If they can demonstarte a working 50MW plant by 2027, that could shift a lot of institutional skepticism around fusion's commercial viability.

3d

Coincidentally, I am a shareholder in TAE for > 20 years. I wholeheartedly approve. It is critical to use the $300M and build Da Vinci prototype in 2028 or at worst 2029, rather than slow research type schedule of 2031 (and every previous device was behind the schedule by a lot). Time to move. Hydrogen - boron fusion is the dream come true, particularly after their April 2025 breakthrough.

