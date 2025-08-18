Trump's Secret Plan to Dismantle Bank and Government Power: The Economic Revolution Unveiled

This is August 2025. I’m Sean Morgan, and welcome to the news behind the news. Today, I’m unveiling a transformative plan from President Trump, expertly analyzed by researcher Joe Lange ,Trump’s vision seeks to reshape the American economy, stripping power from bankers and government to empower the people. Additional credit goes to @amuse (@https://x.com/amuse/status/1951657394833891660) for his insightful article that complements this analysis.

A key element of this strategy involves taking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public, as Trump announced on Truth Social. These institutions underpin 70 percent of U.S. mortgages, operating as for-profit entities created by Congress to buy home loans from lenders and repackage them into mortgage-backed securities, expanding homeownership access.

On August 12, 2025, Trump posted a meme depicting himself at the New York Stock Exchange in November 2025, launching an IPO for “The Great American Mortgage Corporation.” This move signals a deliberate shift to dismantle centralized control. The real estate market, strained by the Federal Reserve’s high interest rates, faces stagnation that hinders economic growth. Trump’s plan challenges this by targeting the Fed’s authority, which he subordinated to the Treasury during the COVID crisis. Secretary Bessent, now overseeing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, has initiated a full review of the Fed’s mission. Trump could force rate cuts but hasn’t, suggesting a calculated alignment with the IPO.

Imagine a future with near-zero interest rates, minimal fees, competitive lending, and no property taxes. A gold-backed dollar could restore purchasing power, making homeownership achievable for most, dismantling the current system where wealth concentrates among elites. This could trigger an unprecedented real estate boom, prioritizing people over profiteers.

A pivotal signal came on August 8, when Dan Scavino highlighted plans to abolish the IRS, coinciding with the dismissal of its head and Bessent’s appointment as acting IRS commissioner. This dual role positions Bessent as the linchpin of Trump’s economic restructuring, orchestrating a golden age where government overreach fades. As Treasury Secretary and interim IRS head, Bessent wields unmatched influence, aligning fiscal policy with the dismantling.

Another critical component of Trump’s plan involves redistributing trade profits directly to Americans as dividends. He has repeatedly emphasized the influx of revenue from tariffs, stating, “We have a lot of money coming in... There could be a distribution for dividends to the people of our country.” This bold initiative targets middle- and lower-income households, aiming to return wealth generated from trade policies to the public rather than allowing it to concentrate in government or corporate hands. By issuing these dividends, Trump seeks to undermine the financial dominance of banks and elites, reinforcing his commitment to an economy where ordinary citizens benefit directly from national prosperity.

What sets Trump apart is his mastery of strategy as he orchestrates this restructuring through legal, governmental, economic, and narrative moves. He is the maestro, conducting a symphony of reforms with precision—leveraging emergency powers to realign the Fed, appointing Bessent to reshape fiscal policy, and using his platform to seed and reinforce a specific narrative deployment. Each move, from bond buybacks to IPO announcements, reflects a calculated effort to redefine America’s economic landscape, placing power back in the hands of the people.

On July 31, 2025, Bessent led the Treasury’s $2 billion bond buyback at a $370 million discount, stabilizing markets with surgical precision. This move, echoing Operation Twist, underscores his ability to execute complex strategies quietly, bolstering market confidence without banker-driven volatility. Bessent’s central role signals he is the anointed architect of this economic transformation, steering America toward prosperity.

Joe Lange’s research reveals Trump’s calculated dismantling of centralized financial power. His administration, with Bessent at the helm, is paving the way for an economy where Americans, not banks or bureaucrats, hold the reins—watch this historic shift unfold. Subscribe to the Sean Morgan Report at seanmorganreport.substack.com for updates delivered directly to your inbox.