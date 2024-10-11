Align With The Divine - By Cathy O'Brien
Cathy O'Brien is a MK Ultra Whistleblower and Author who shares her story about the dark world of Mind Control and Sex Trafficking.
Shaolin Temple Masters bowed to Mark. His mastery of martial arts was obvious to those with eyes to see and soul to know.
Even animals sensed and understood that Mark was aligned with the divine all the “time”.
When Mark and I retrieved what would become our home from vines, trees, and overgrowth, local Cherokees volunteered to assist just to be on the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.