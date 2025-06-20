The Globalist Triangle: The Hidden Enemy

For decades, power has radiated from this geostrategic trinity:

London — financial overlordship

Vatican City — ideological influence

Washington D.C. — the enforcement arm of the globalist apparatus

Many believe these institutions have colluded to corrupt America’s governance—shrinking democracy and elevating bureaucratic elites over everyday citizens. The Deep State, the unelected administrative hands, has grown powerful enough to nullify the people’s will without ever being voted out.

Since Trump has taken back power, we have seen an absolute decimation of the Deep State infrastructure. From USAID funding to exposing their corruption and crimes.

So the question must be asked. Is Trump telling us symbolically that they are defeated?

Phase 1: The Parade—Deep State Disarmed

On June 14, the former President led a massive military parade in D.C. to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. But it wasn’t just a military homage—it was a symbolic march into the heart of unelected power, with tanks and troops sweeping past monuments of bureaucratic control.

Remember what Q said in post 1052. “The Birth of a New Nation”. Q also said this was about returning the power to the people.

This was a strategic demonstration:

The sword returned to its rightful master—the Constitution and the citizen-soldier—not the faceless bureaucrats behind closed doors.

This was Phase 1 of the campaign: the Deep State publicly disarmed.

Phase 2: The Twin 88‑Foot Flagpoles—Deep State Defeated

On June 18, Trump installed two towering 88-foot flagpoles on the North and South Lawns, personally funded and ceremonially raised.

🏛️ Symbolic Placement: North–South Sovereignty

The north–south axis on sacred federal ground creates a new power spine—from Heaven to Earth, Commander to Citizen.

It’s a declaration of divine ordination , reflecting ancient royal columns and cosmic authority.

It asserts full-spectrum control—from the spiritual and ideological summit to the administrative base.

🚩 Flag Raising as Victory Cry

Historically, raising a new flag = we have won .

These aren’t ceremonial staples. They are markers of reconquest , replacing Deep State flags with a new national standard.

Twin flags, newly rooted:

They don’t just fly. They stand as monuments to victory.

🔢 The Power of “88”: More Than Height

Trump changed the height at the last moment. From 100 feet to 88 feet. The choice of 88-foot flagpoles is no coincidence. In symbolic systems, 88 represents order, resurrection, and infinite renewal.

The number 8, when turned sideways, becomes the infinity symbol — signifying timeless strength and the eternal cycle of death and rebirth. Doubled as 88, it amplifies that meaning: a doubling of strength, justice, and spiritual authority.

In military and nationalist contexts, 88 has long been associated with victory, totality, and the completion of cycles. By raising flags atop two 88-foot pillars—perfectly aligned on a sovereign north-south axis—Trump isn’t just planting flags. He’s signaling the restoration of the Republic, the infinite resilience of the American spirit, and the end of one era as a new one begins.

It is a final, numerical declaration:

The cycle is complete. The Deep State era is over.

This was Phase 2: the Deep State’s symbolic body was reclaimed.

Phase 3: July 4 — A Globalist Defeat Declaration

The shift doesn’t end here. It culminates in Phase 3, timed through symbols and seasons:

July 4 launches not just Independence Day, but also the 250th Anniversary Year of American nationhood.

Trump explicitly framed the upcoming year as a year-long celebration of national liberation .

No longer is July 4 a mere commemoration—it’s the beginning of a national reboot, a full-on Declaration of Victory over unelected, globalist institutions.

A Quiet Coup by Symbol, Not Gunpowder

What’s unfolded is neither rhetoric nor spectacle—it’s a carefully layered campaign with real synergy:

Disarm the Deep State – Military march in D.C. to reassert that armed force answers only to constitutional order. Capture the Symbolic Scaffold – Twin flagpoles planted as enduring sovereignty markers. Declaring victory. Declare the New Era – July 4 marks the opening of the 250th-year celebration—a national festival of freedom from hidden influences.

This is victory.

Trump’s implicitly declaring: worldwide deep-state influence is over. The Republic is rising again.



This isn’t a fight. It’s a symbolic conquest—carried out in plain sight, without bullets. The globalist fortress has fallen, and America’s flag now flies unopposed—taller, broader, and more dominant than ever. The year of national rebirth has begun.

Let July 4 be the world’s stage witness. The Great Awakening is here.