An Astrological Overview During a Time of Careful Choices and Decisions: Written by Loralee Scaife
A synopsis of what has been happening with the planets and societal structures since January of 2020.
Joshua Reid | Redpill Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the aftermath of the January 2020 Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn, the economic, political, and social structures of civilization are collapsing, contributing to the breakdown of the people’s cap…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.