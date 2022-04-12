Armor of God: Ephesians 6:10-18
The Real Understanding of knowledge, unlocks the power of the Ages.
We must rise up out of our ignorance and arm ourselves with the knowledge of the ages. In Ephesians 6:10-18, The armor of God is the armor of knowing. Knowledge is God's armor. For the devils schemes only work when you are ignorant to them.
When it says to stand your ground, it means to stand under the knowledge you have…
