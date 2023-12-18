Matt Landman - Frankenskies. Chemtrails, Geoengineering Poisoning & Real Climate Change

❤️ Contact Me Here: https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Matt Landman is joining us. Through grassroots activism, film, interviews, and international summits, Matt has gained recognition as a leader in 5G and geoengineering/chemtrail awareness activism. Matt presents unprecedented and view-changing information directly from official documentation and accepted research.

Matt Landman created the social change documentary Frankenskies, bringing awareness to ongoing atmospheric aerosol injections, chemtrails, weather modification programs and geoengineering. Matt has hosted a series of conferences, events and protests concerning the questions surrounding chemtrails and relentlessly continues to speak out against the ongoing lies in our skies.

In 2018 he hosted the third Global Summit to Stop Geoengineering in Tucson Arizona, protesting the SCOPEX sky-dimming experiment, after which the experiment was placed on ongoing hiatus.

In addition, Matt continues to contest varied Telecom networks with efforts to help citizens locally fight the rollout of the dangerous and disputed 5G data network in their communities.

He is also currently working on a sequel film titled Frankenskies 2 : Climate Chains, which exposes the false narrative behind climate change and how weather modification programs combined with smart technology and media control will result in humanity’s enslavement if gone unchecked.

Matt is now leading a movement to protect humanity from harmful electromagnetic frequencies with his new project, EMF-shielded SPERO Protection Clothing. Learn more about Matt at https://actualactivists.com/

Please welcome Matt Landman to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/

🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/

(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)

❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia

🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/

🏃‍♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃‍♀️

.

🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com

.

🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com

.

✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com

.

❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia

Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.

#MattLandman #Frankenskies #Geoengineering #Chemtrails #CloudSeeding #Pollution #5G #MetalToxicity #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast

Matt Landman Frankenskies Geoengineering Chemtrails Cloud Seeding Pollution 5G Metal Toxicity

Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast