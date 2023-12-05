Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

Naturally Inspired w/ Tammy Cuthburt Garcia: Hillary Clinton 👹, Walmart ☀️, Climate Cult Jewelry 💍, Carbon Passport, Ebola 🦠
Dec 05, 2023

Hillary Clinton 👹, Walmart ☀️, Climate Cult Jewelry 💍, Carbon Passport, Ebola 🦠

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Denver administered first ebola vaccine, New Zealand arrests Barry Young for data, Liz Gunn journalist from New Zealand, Hillary Clinton pushes carbon passports, Walmart sells UN climate cult jewelry as propaganda campaign, a fantastic new supplement cheat sheet.

Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio

Text in your comments/questions to 877-536-1360 and enter to win our weekly giveaway
