We will start with a question…

So Why is Jake Sullivan so scared of Kash Patel as FBI Director?

With the latest pardon by President Joe Biden of his son Hunter Biden there is newly ignited panic that is overcoming all of Washington DC. The Obama Deep States House of Cards is about to fall and fall hard.

The intertwined web of the Deep State has committed massive treason against the American people. Unrelated scandal after scandal seemingly connect in a web of deceit towards one agenda, a globalist agenda.



Lets Connect The Dots…



The Hunter Biden Pardon leads the way to testimony with immunity. In 2025 when the new Congress takes over, Congress will open a series of investigations in collaboration with the Pam Bondi DOJ, who most likely will appoint a Special Prosecutor to this. Along with Kash Patel as the new FBI Director, leading the way for 7th Floor declassification and internal investigations, the hidden trail of the Deep State will be uncovered.

It is without a doubt that Hunter Biden will be one of the star witnesses in this investigation. We knew that Ukraine was the keystone that unlocks everything, but Hunter Biden was the way through the door.

As we begin to dig up all our old research on things such as Benghazi, Ukraine Coup, Russiagate and the 2016 & 2020 Elections. There is one important question to ask.



How did Hunter make all those connections in Ukraine, Russia, China and the Middle East?

How did he know who to contact, which business entities to work with, or how to structure his own business to stay under the radar?

Remember, before Beau Biden died, he was the family brains and was being groomed as the heir to Joe Biden’s political dynasty. After his death, the reject son, drug and porn addict now fell into that spot.



During the Obama era there was a concerted effort to align global powers towards a western one world government. The agenda was administered behind the scenes by Western Intelligence handlers that were strategically placed throughout government, international organizations and businesses. But not in the limelight. (Deep State)



So who was the deep state associate, loyal to Obama faction that acted as the liaison between the adversarial connections and the politicians. To understand this, we have to follow patterns. We have to look at the footprint and breadcrumbs left behind to see what are the common actors that were involved and potentially still involved.

There is one person that is a repeating pattern in all of this since 2010.

Answer

Jake Sullivan was the proxy between the State Department, CIA and relationship management. (Sullivan was Hunter’s handler as he was with many)

Jake Sullivan was the deputy assistant to the President (Obama) and National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. He was Biden's top security aide in February 2013 after Clinton stepped down as secretary of state. Before that he was Secretary Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

Sullivan and Benghazi: He lead Secretary Clinton’s Libya Foreign Policy during Benghazi, the Arab Spring and the overthrowing of Gaddafi. This was right out of the CIA’s handbook for regime change. It is safe to say, that Obama did not trust Secretary Clinton that much. Therefore, Jake Sullivan was implemented as Clinton’s handler at this time.

Remember during this time the US was clandestinely running guns and money into Libya to arm political opposition. As well, creating a proxy operations to fund and arm rebel groups in Syria to overthrow Assad. Which formed a group to be known as ISIS/ISIL.

“Sullivan worked as Clinton's close confidante in the Libya plan, which was developed months in advance of the October 2011 takedown of long-running dictator Moammar Qaddafi, just as the Arab Spring accelerated. This was followed almost 11 months later by the slaying of Ambassador Chris Stevens and 3 other American contractors in Benghazi, yet those tragedies are only a portion of the Libyan quandary.”

Once the coup completed in Libya, they focused their attention on Ukraine.



Why would this be a center of focus for regime change?



Libya and Ukraine are rich in natural resources. We are talking trillions of dollars of resources. Libya is rich in oil & gas, ground-water resources. By utilizing these resources Gaddafi was able to get around Western control measures like the World Bank and IMF, becoming independent would break the chain of control that Western Intelligence had over Libya. While in Eastern Ukraine, their is massive resources of oil & gas and rare earth minerals estimated to be in the trillions of dollars.



Who was the main competition to the West that had a controlling interest in Libya and Ukraine?



Russia of course.



Russia has been one of the major impediments towards a western global government. When you consider what controls the world, governments are deriving their power through control of resources and political influence.



Ukraine under President Yanukovych was pro-Russia. Yanukovych resisted moves towards integration with the European Union and was pro-Russian trade.



“November 2013, Yanukovych made a sudden decision, amidst economic pressure from Russia, to withdraw from signing an association agreement with the EU and instead accept a Russian trade deal and loan bailout.”



This lead to protests and eventually the Euromaiden Massacre.



Yanukovych was a member of the Party of Regions. A far left Communist party.



“In November 2013 Party of Regions MP Oleh Tsariov demanded a criminal investigation into the activities of the United States Department of State-led TechCamp in Ukraine because he believed it was engaged in "preparations for inciting a civil war" because during training "instructors share their experience of Internet technologies, which are aimed at shaping public opinion and enhancing the protest potential and which were used to organize street protests in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia and Syria".”

The US State Department is and was the proxy for the Deep Western Intelligence apparatus. Jake Sullivan, Victoria Nuland, Samantha Power are the key orchestraters who organized this on the geo-political ground level. This became to be known as the 2014 US orchestrated Ukraine Coup. Which was a setting up shop against Russia for a war.



Enter stage left, Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz, Devin Archer all being appointed to the Burisma Board of Directors. This same year, Crowdstrike, the DNC affiliated Cyber company would install a server in Burisma prior to 2016 Election. Although it is speculated what this server was for, it became a topic of the 2nd Impeachment of Donald Trump after his “perfect phone call” with President Zelensky. The one part where he asked about the DNC Server, Crowdstrike, Burisma and how he wanted his DOJ to take a look at it. It is believed this server was the key to the Democrats stealing the 2016 Election by running a software exploit that shifted votes as they were uploaded. This makes sense considering Crowdstrike had the correct contracts with many election companies, State and local governments to levy the access to those systems through exploits in the software.



Metabiota Investment by Rosemont Seneca

In 2014 then President Barack Obama issued a moratorium on Gain of Function Research. This then brought about the opportunity for the DOD and NIH to contract this work outside of the United States.

(Blue Canaries on X - https://x.com/CanariesBlue/status/1449865871577554948)

Metabiota - a company funded by Rosemont Seneca which was owned by Hunter Biden and the same people who were on the Burisma board of directors. Metabiota was contracted for Viral Surveillance, Pandemic Tracking and Response.

Interestingly enough, a few years later a pandemic would break out globally.

It is during the time after the Russian Special Military Operation that we learn about the Ukraine Biolabs, funded by the Defense Intelligence Agency and conducting Gain of Function research. During the initial military operation by Russia, the first wave seized 26 of these biolabs. These biolabs, in collaboration with a few other companies and countries, are reported to have been creating and testing biowarfare agents.

Specifically a Bioweapon targeting of ethnic Russian peoples in the Donbas. Their goal as we see it, was the testing of genetically targeted bioweapons against Russia. Another point to keep in mind is that the Russian oligarchs controlled much of the resources in the Donbas region.



Enter The 2016 Election

Hillary Clinton during this time was threatening Putin with war. She gawked about the NATO Expansion into Ukraine and Missile defense shields on Russia’s borders. This caused Russia to leave the the Nuclear Security Pact and begin the threats of WWIII.

QUESTION: Russiagate - who was the brainchild within the Clinton camp for the Steele Dossier?

“At the Democratic convention in Philadelphia last summer, Jake Sullivan and I took to our golf carts one afternoon to make the rounds of the television networks’ tents in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Center. It is standard for presidential campaign staffers to brief networks on what to expect during that night’s session. But on this day, we were on a mission to get the press to focus on something even we found difficult to process: the prospect that Russia had not only hacked and stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee, but that it had done so to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.” -Jennifer Palmieri Communications Director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.



This would have had to of been someone with close ties to Obama like loyalist Jake Sullivan. As Paul Sperry accounts, it was Jake Sullivan who started this proposal. This was a deep state effort was to setup the Trump Administration if they shall win and connect the dots to Russian collusion. Which would lead to eventual war with Russia.

Below are some quotes that validate this.

“Hillary told Sullivan she wanted him to take over [her campaign],” journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen reported in their 2017 bestseller, “Shattered: Inside Hillary’s Doomed Campaign.” “You’re going to be my traffic cop and my rabbi, she told Sullivan, adding that he would be her de facto chief strategist.”

Sullivan spread the anti-Trump rumors behind the scenes while Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook went in front of the cameras to echo essentially what Steele, a former British intelligence officer, had reported back to the campaign.

Sullivan hyped the story on Twitter, claiming in a written campaign statement that Trump and the Russians were operating a “secret hotline” through Alfa Bank and speculating “federal authorities” would be investigating “this direct connection between Trump and Russia.” He portrayed the discovery as the work of independent experts — “computer scientists” — without disclosing their connections to the campaign.

Research Links

https://www.clintonfoundationtimeline.com/february-10-2017-john-podesta-and-jake-sullivan-re-engage-with-fusion-gps-and-dan-jones-after-2016-election-to-push-clinton-steele-dossier/

https://www.clintonfoundationtimeline.com/october-6-2020-declassified-cia-documents-reveal-brennan-briefed-obama-on-clintons-plan-to-tie-trump-to-russia/

https://www.clintonfoundationtimeline.com/september-16-2021-durham-probes-pentagon-computer-contractors-in-anti-trump-conspiracy/

[One of the campaign representatives with whom Joffe coordinated was Jake Sullivan, who was acting as Clinton’s foreign policy adviser, as RealClearInvestigations first reported. Now serving in the White House as President Biden’s national security adviser, Sullivan is under scrutiny for statements he made under oath to Congress about his knowledge of the Trump-Alfa research project. In a potential conflict of interest, Attorney General Merrick Garland employed Sullivan’s wife Maggie as a law clerk when he was a federal judge. Garland controls the purse strings to Durham’s investigation and whether his final report will be released to the public.]

[Government funding in hand, they continued mining nonpublic data on Trump after he took office in 2017 — as Sussmann, Sullivan and other former Clinton campaign officials renewed their effort to connect Trump to Alfa Bank. This time, they enlisted former FBI analyst-turned-Democratic-operative, Dan Jones, to re-engage the FBI, while Sussmann attempted to get the CIA interested in the Internet data, as RCI first reported. Investigators have also subpoenaed Jones, who did not respond to requests for comment.]



In the 16 Year Plan, the idea was to provoke war with Russia, then a pandemic, depopulation then world government.



THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE. Truth coming. - Q



The Deep State planned to steal the 2016 Election to ensure their victory. How was this going to be done? With Smartmatic a Venezuelan software for stealing elections. Smartmatic is simply a core software suite that is repackaged by many big US Election companies. This software aligned with proxy servers running in Ukraine set up to steal the 2016 election. Although the steal would run through Serbia, they still needed a digital pathway into US Election system networks. Enter Crowdstrike, the DNC cyber company.



It was through the Burisma Crowdstrike server that the DNC hack occurred in 2015, not Russia. This was a setup by the Deep State. This is the reason that the FBI handed the investigation over to Crowdstrike, which then determined it was Russia who committed this hack.

“CrowdStrike was contacted on April 30, 2016 to respond to a suspected breach. We began our work with the DNC on May 1, 2016, collecting intelligence and analyzing the breach. After conducting this analysis and identifying the adversaries on the network, on June 10, 2016 we initiated a coordinated remediation event to ensure the intruders were removed and could not regain access. That remediation process lasted approximately 2-3 days and was completed on June 13, 2016.”

These same servers where the entrance into the US Election system in 2016. Although, unfortunately for them, Putin shut them down on election night in 2016. Trump’s perfect phone call with Zelensky which brought about his 2nd Impeachment was specifically about these servers. Days before Trump won the election. Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the NSA approached James Comey and presented audio of the Clinton/Lynch Tarmac meeting where back in June of 2016, Bill offered then Attorney General Lynch a Supreme Court seat if she dropped the email investigation into Hillary Clinton. It is important to add that that investigation was dropped and a few days later the FBI investigation was started into Trump and Russian collusion. The leading agent on both cases was Peter Strzok.



Comey reopened the Clinton email investigation days before the election. Probably out of fear. This shifted polls towards Trump and had massive negative impact on Hillary with late decision voters. Trump won the election. It had to be too big to rig and overwhelm all the different ways they use to steal. The Smartmatic software to steal elections works best in close elections.

The Clinton Email scandal is incredibly important at this point and directly related to the reason why Trump had to win. In my previous post The Multi-Domain Battlefield I describe the military operation that was started due to stolen military secrets.

The Unfolding Global Conspiracy The Multi-Domain Battlefield: Part 1-Stolen Secrets Decentralized Media · January 13, 2023 Welcome to Part I of the Redpill Project’s “Multi-Domain Battlefield Series”. This will be a 9 Part Series that will take you through the various points of research over what the hell happened, why it happened, what is happening now and what we can expect to happen in the future. Please subscribe to get notified of the newest publish… Read full story

This crescendos to the Clinton Wikileaks hack. Where after over 30,000 emails go missing. What was in those emails?

Highly Classified TS/SAP program information. Later we determine it is high level technological reverse engineering of exotic technology that was being partitioned out to Universities from Special Access Programs. The emails contained the University and Professor who would receive the grants. Hillary was sending those emails by proxy through a script running on her home server. She was sending them to Chna through a Gmail address that was tracked by log data through IP.

Who sent those emails to Hillary Clinton? Jake Sullivan of course.

When Clinton was secretary of state, Sullivan first served as her deputy chief of staff for policy and then as the director of policy planning. The interview will remain secret until it’s mentioned in a September 2016 FBI report. The FBI determined that seven email chains containing 22 emails were sent by Sullivan to Clinton were later deemed classified at the “top secret/Special Access Program” (TP/SAP) level, which is above “top secret.” As a result, much of the interview regards these emails. The FBI asks Sullivan to review about 14 emails he sent or received “on unclassified systems” that were later determined to contain classified information up to the TS/SAP level. Sullivan gives some reasons why the emails may have been sent on Clinton’s unclassified server. According to the FBI, “With respect to the SAP, Sullivan stated that it was discussed on unclassified systems due to the operational tempo at that time, and State [Department] employees attempted to talk around classified information. Sullivan also indicated that, for some of the emails, information about the incidents described therein may have already appeared in news reports. … Sullivan did not recall any instances in which he felt uneasy about information conveyed on unclassified systems, nor any instances in which others expressed concerns about the handling of classified information at State.”

This was treason and Jake Sullivan is the middleman who strings everything together. From here, it was all about covering up their crimes, treason and stopping Trump. They did this through controlling the media, propaganda, fake evidence, weaponizing the DOJ and many other tactics.



The 2020 Election was another coup by these same people and was meant to be the final nail in the coffin.

But what happened?

Putin, Russia and BRICS. A new global order formed and transitioned the global power structure away from the West. Delaying the Western globalist agenda. The West has been trying to instigate WWIII with Russia to finalize their 16 year plan of implementing a new global world order. But their latest attempt to steal the 2024 election failed.

Why?



A Counter Insurgency was operating against them since 2014. You can thank people like General Flynn and Patrick Byrne later for what happened in 2024. This story will continue to be told.



So Why is Jake Sullivan so scared of Kash Patel as FBI Director?



It unlocks everything and leads right to Obama, Brennan, Clinton and the Deep State financiers, stolen military secrets…treason.



Treason doesn’t pay well in the end