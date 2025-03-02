Russia/US Alliance & Why Is Europe So Afraid of Russia?

The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and the West’s long-standing alliances are being redefined. While Europe portrays Russia as its greatest threat, the true source of fear lies not in military confrontation but in the ideological and economic resistance Russia poses to the globalist order.

European elites, deeply entrenched in the policies of the World Economic Forum (WEF), NATO, and the European Union (EU), fear a multipolar world where national sovereignty takes precedence over centralized control. Meanwhile, the U.S., under a Trump-led administration, is reconsidering its alliances, recognizing that Russia, rather than Europe holds the key to counterbalancing China’s rise.

The strategic realignment unfolding before our eyes suggests that the true global battle is not just about territory or military dominance but about the survival of two competing world visions: the globalist world order versus a sovereign, multipolar future.

1. European Globalism – The Real Reason for Fear?

Most European elites align with globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations, and European Union (EU).

•Russia is one of the last true nationalist powers resisting “The Great Reset” and centralized global control.

•Putin’s Russia stands against the WEF agenda of digital IDs, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and mass migration.

•Europeans fear Russia not because of military power alone, but because Russia’s defiance threatens their entire system.

•The European Central Bank (ECB) and IMF need a global financial network to maintain power.

•Russia’s independent energy policies and gold-backed currency efforts threaten Western economic dominance.

2. NATO as a Globalist Enforcer and Police Force

NATO isn’t about defense it’s about control:

•NATO expanded eastward despite promising Russia it wouldn’t, suggesting a deliberate provocation.

•The Ukraine conflict is engineered to weaken Russia, forcing it into economic and military exhaustion.

•NATO acts as the military wing of the globalist elite, securing nations under the U.S led order.

(Most Important)If Russia were to defeat NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine, it could embolden other countries like Hungary, Serbia, even parts of Africa to reject Western control. Which has already been happening due to the rise of BRICS.

3. Alexander Dugin @AGDugin

•Alexander Dugin, often called “Putin’s Rasputin,” is a Russian philosopher advocating Eurasianism—a vision where Russia leads a multipolar world resisting Western globalism.

His book, “The Foundations of Geopolitics” he proposes:

•Undermining Western globalist institutions (EU, NATO, IMF, UN).

•Aligning with China and Iran to challenge U.S. hegemony.

•Destabilizing Western nations through social division, economic warfare, and political infiltration.

•Although Putin is not fully influenced by Dugin, we can align that his moves in Ukraine and other regions aren’t just about land—they’re about crippling the globalist order controlled by the West.

With Trump now in the White House and the ever emerging threat of China to the world, an aligned Russia/China global order is the greatest threat to global security and sovereignty.

Russia lead by Putin doesn’t necessarily want to be aligned with China within a global order. Putin understands Chinas long term plan and knows it’s only a matter of time that they would turn on Russia. In my opinion Putin would much rather align interests with the United States, knowing that Trump would look for a route towards shared global responsibility and a more balanced power structure.

As well, the only threat to China would be a US/Russia alliance. Trump and Putin both know this.

The Globalists built China. Their agendas are one and the same.

4. The Great Reset vs. Multipolar World

Get 20% off for 1 year

Upgrade To Premium for More Content and Insider Access

Get 10% off for 1 year

The globalists (EU, WEF, NATO, U.S. elites) push for a centralized, controlled global economy:

•Digital ID systems

•Cashless societies

•ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) policies that regulate private enterprise

•Open borders and mass migration to destabilize national identities

Putin’s Russia represents an existential threat because:

•It rejects globalist financial institutions (Russia was cut off from SWIFT).

•It aligns with alternative financial systems (BRICS).

•It promotes nationalism, traditionalism, and sovereignty, which contradicts the globalist ideology of open borders and supranational governance.

This perspective suggests European nations don’t fear Russian invasion of their countries, they fear Russian influence undermining their controlled economic and political structures.

5. The Ukraine Conflict as a Globalist Proxy War

Ukraine is being used by Western elites organizations to:

•Weaken Russia by forcing it into a prolonged, expensive war.

•Increase military-industrial complex profits by funneling billions into defense contractors.

•Test NATO’s ability to wage proxy wars against sovereign nations.

•Destroy Russia’s economic independence, as sanctions aim to collapse its economy and force regime change.

Understanding this then explains the current situation when European nations, specifically the UK and France are wiling to send ground troops to Ukraine and continue funding the war.

Some points.

•The West is more invested in Ukraine’s survival than Ukrainians themselves.

•European leaders won’t push for peace because the goal isn’t Ukrainian sovereignty, it’s all about Russian destabilization.

6. The “New Iron Curtain” – Europe Cutting Off Russia

Europe fears losing control over global narratives if Russia succeeds. Success for Russia is any outcome that doesn’t destroy or collapse the Putin regime.

Why are Europeans sanctioning themselves?

•European nations cut off their own energy supplies from Russia, despite the economic devastation.

•Germany, the industrial heart of Europe, faces deindustrialization due to high energy costs.

•The Nord Stream pipeline sabotage (which some suspect was done by the U.S.) ensured Europe could not reverse its energy dependence.

If Russia’s economic model survives without the West, it proves the globalist system isn’t necessary.

Europe’s true fear is that Russia’s success could inspire other nations to break free from the globalist-controlled economy.

7. The Future Global Showdown – Russia, BRICS, & the End of the EU?

Looking at Russia’s current global alliances, a future multipolar showdown against the globalist West seems possible:

•BRICS nations aim to create an alternative financial system, free from the U.S. dollar.

•If BRICS nations move to a gold-backed currency, it could collapse Western fiat systems controlled by central banks.

•Russia’s partnerships with anti-globalist European leaders (Hungary, Serbia, possibly Italy) could fracture the EU from within.

•Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia are already shifting toward Russian and Chinese influence, rejecting Western neocolonial control.

Europe fears Russia, it’s not just about war, it’s about losing control over the global economy and political narrative which would eventually lead to the end of the EU.

European elites aren’t afraid of a Russian invasion they’re afraid of losing control:

1. Dugin’s Eurasianist ideology threatens the Western-led unipolar order.

2. Russia’s resistance to the WEF’s “Great Reset” disrupts globalist plans.

3. NATO is more about enforcing economic and ideological control than defense.

4. The Ukraine war isn’t about Ukraine, it’s about preventing a multipolar world.

5. If Russia succeeds, the European Union could fracture, the global financial system could shift, and Western elites could lose power.

Why are we seeing a Trump/Putin Alliance and the United States abandoning Europe/NATO and the Globalist Organizations?

President Trump’s “America First” policy emphasizes national sovereignty and a departure from multilateral agreements and institutions that he perceives as compromising U.S. interests.

This perspective aligns with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s criticism of Western globalism and his advocacy for a multipolar world order. Both leaders share a skepticism towards supranational entities like the European Union and NATO, viewing them as instruments that dilute national power.

This ideological convergence has led to a pragmatic partnership between the U.S. and Russia, as both administrations seek to counterbalance the influence of globalist policies.

The Shared Perception of China as a Threat

Both Trump and Putin perceive China’s rising economic and military power as a strategic challenge:

•Economic Competition: China’s rapid technological advancements and its Belt and Road Initiative are viewed as attempts to expand its global influence, potentially at the expense of both U.S. and Russian interests.

•Military Expansion: China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and its modernization of military capabilities raise concerns about regional stability and the balance of power.

President Trump has adopted a more confrontational stance towards China, including implementing tariffs and strengthening alliances with Indo-Pacific nations.

Simultaneously Russia understands China’s growing influence in Central Asia and the Russian Far East. This is where Trump and Putin find common ground in addressing these challenges.

This shared threat perception has facilitated closer US/Russia relations, as both seek to mitigate China’s expanding reach.

Strategic Geopolitical Reconsiderations

President Trump’s approach to foreign policy includes redefining traditional alliances and exploring new partnerships based on current geopolitical realities:

Reassessment of NATO

Trump has criticized NATO allies for not meeting defense spending commitments, suggesting a need to reevaluate U.S. involvement in the alliance.

Engagement with Russia

By engaging Russia, the Trump administration aims to create a counterbalance to China’s influence, potentially driving a wedge between the Chinese/Russian partnerships and reshaping global power dynamics.

In other words, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

President Trump’s anti-globalist stance and alignment with Russia are driven by dangerous ideological shifts presented by globalist institutions and has strategic considerations, particularly concerning the perceived threat posed by China’s rise.

A Trump/Putin alignment is a hedge against Chinese Hegemony. China’s 100-Year Plan is the long-term strategy of the Chinese Communist Party to achieve global dominance by the centennial of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. China’s goals align with what has been described as a century-long strategy to surpass the West, led by the CCP.

So why would Trump choose Russia over the European allies?

Europe is a Liability, Not an Asset in a War with China

While Europe is an important economic partner, it is a weak and unreliable military ally in a direct US-China conflict:

Trump is well aware of this. Here is the breakdown.

Europe Is Weak Militarily

•Europe has no military power projection in the Pacific

•The U.S.-China war would be fought in the Indo-Pacific, where Europe has no real presence.

•NATO is focused on defending Europe, not Asia.

•Europe is militarily weak and divided

•The EU lacks a unified military and is dependent on U.S. military support.

•European navies are too small and lack the ability to project force in the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait.

Europe is dependent on China economically

•China is the EU’s largest trading partner.

•Germany, France, and Italy rely on China for exports and supply chains.

•Many European leaders hesitate to fully support the US on China (France’s Macron advocating for “strategic autonomy”).

•Germany and France have small defense budgets and cannot sustain a major conflict.

•European countries struggle to meet NATO spending targets, showing they are not prepared for a major war.

The Real Reason for the Ukraine War and the European Influence to keep it progressing?

It’s China working through proxy and multinational organizations to weaken the two main superpowers, US and Russia.

A European war stemming out of the Ukraine conflict with Russia would drain US resources and further deplete Russia resources.

•If NATO escalates tensions with Russia, it could force the US to fight a two-front war, weakening its ability to focus on China.

•Europe may even collapse militarily if Russia pushes deeper into Eastern Europe.

Europe is not a useful military ally in a war with China, it is a distraction and an economic liability.

Why is Trump aligning with Russia? It is because Russia is the Only Ally That Matters in a global conflict with China. While Europe is weak, Russia is the key to defeating China.

Russia Controls China’s Northern Border

•China shares a massive 2,600-mile border with Russia.

•If Russia aligns with the U.S., China would need to divert massive military resources to defend its northern and western borders.

•This weakens China’s focus on Taiwan and the Pacific, giving the U.S. a major advantage.

Russia Can Cut China Off from Key Resources

•China is dependent on Russian oil, gas, and minerals.

•If Russia cuts off energy supplies, China’s economy and military will collapse in a prolonged war.

•The US cannot cut off China’s energy (China gets some oil from Iran and the Middle East), but Russia can.

Russia Can Attack China from the West

•Siberia gives Russia a direct land front to pressure China.

•If Russia joins the US, China could face a multi-front war, something it cannot handle.

US & Russia = Complete Naval Dominance

•China’s biggest military strength is its Navy.

•If Russia blocks China’s Arctic access, Chinese ships are trapped.

•The U.S. Navy & Russian Arctic power would completely control global trade routes.

Russia Neutralizes China’s Nuclear Advantage

•China has relatively few nuclear weapons (approx. 500-700 warheads) compared to:

•The US (~5,000 warheads)

•Russia (~6,000 warheads)

•If Russia aligns with the US, China is completely outgunned in nuclear warfare.

How Russia Benefits from Aligning with the US

Russia has no long-term reason to side with China. By switching to the US side, Russia would:

•Eliminate China as a future threat (China has expansionist goals in Siberia).

•Gain US economic support and remove Western sanctions.

•Become the dominant Eurasian power once China is defeated.

•Force Europe to accept Russia’s dominance in Eastern Europe.

Putin is playing the long game. Once China becomes a bigger threat, Russia will abandon China and align with the US to ensure its own survival.

How the U.S. Can Flip Russia?

To win a war against China, the US needs to flip Russia away from China.

Here’s how

•Offer Russia a new security deal: Guarantee a neutral buffer zone in Eastern Europe.

•Recognize Russia’s sphere of influence: Give Moscow greater control over Ukraine, Belarus, and Central Asia.

•Lift economic sanctions: Allow Russia to sell oil and gas freely in exchange for breaking ties with China.

•Encourage Russo-Indian ties: Strengthening Russia-India relations would weaken China’s position in Asia.

If the Trump plays its cards right, Russia will eventually turn against China. Trump has already set into motion much of this to happen. Recent meeting with Saudi Arabia and India show a strengthening global economic partnership which could easily bring Russia into the folds.

Russia is the Kingmaker in a US - China War

•Europe is militarily useless and economically compromised, they are a liability in any US - China war.

•Russia is China’s biggest geographical and strategic threat.

•If Russia sides with the US, China is doomed and could face economic collapse, resource shortages, and a multi-front war. Also remember, China is globalist built and dominated. It is the poster child for the New World Order. If they fail, the New World Order fails.

•The U.S. should focus on pulling Russia away from China, rather than wasting resources on Europe.

The geopolitical struggle unfolding today is not merely a contest of nations but a battle between two competing world orders: the globalist vision of centralized control and the sovereign, multipolar resistance led by nations like Russia. Europe’s fear of Russia is rooted in its defiance of the globalist economic and ideological system, not just its military power. Meanwhile, the United States, under Trump’s leadership, sees the necessity of shifting alliances—recognizing that Russia, not Europe, is the key to countering China’s growing influence. As the global power structure realigns, the fate of the world hinges on whether nations embrace sovereignty and balance or remain trapped in a system designed to consolidate control. In the end, the most significant question is not just who wins on the battlefield, but who controls the future of global governance.

In Conclusion, in a US - China war, Russia, not Europe, is the only ally that truly matters.

Upgrade To Premium for More Content and Insider Access

Get 10% off for 1 year

Get 20% off for 1 year