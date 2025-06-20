Saving Israel for Last: Trump’s Masterstroke in the Final Battle Against the Deep State
The exposure of Israel’s deep role in global deception marks the climax of a decades-long covert war.
A global standoff is unfolding—not just between Israel and Iran, but between truth and illusion, exposure and deception. What we’re witnessing is not a random escalation. It is the final chapter of a scripted dismantling of the deep state. And at the heart of it: Saving Israel for Last.
I. The Set-Up
Trump declared a two-week decision window in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. But this wasn’t indecision—it was entrapment.
Weeks earlier: Israel strikes Iran’s Shinob Abai port—a critical node for missile materials linked to China.
Media silence.
Trump calls Putin and Xi.
Israel launches a campaign that looks coordinated with the U.S., even though America hasn't done a thing.
Israel believed Trump would back them. But he didn’t.
This isn't simply about avoiding war—it’s about letting deception play out for all to see.
Decentralized Media | Redpill Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.