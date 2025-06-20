The exposure of Israel’s deep role in global deception marks the climax of a decades-long covert war.

A global standoff is unfolding—not just between Israel and Iran, but between truth and illusion, exposure and deception. What we’re witnessing is not a random escalation. It is the final chapter of a scripted dismantling of the deep state. And at the heart of it: Saving Israel for Last.

I. The Set-Up

Trump declared a two-week decision window in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. But this wasn’t indecision—it was entrapment.

Weeks earlier : Israel strikes Iran’s Shinob Abai port—a critical node for missile materials linked to China.

Media silence.

Trump calls Putin and Xi.

Israel launches a campaign that looks coordinated with the U.S., even though America hasn't done a thing.

Israel believed Trump would back them. But he didn’t.

This isn't simply about avoiding war—it’s about letting deception play out for all to see.

