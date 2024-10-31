The 12th Amendment "Secret" If The Democrats Try To Steal The Election
It is a crazy time to be alive. We are witnessing one of the greatest events in American history right before our eyes. The Deep State is in full panic mode and the Kamala Campaign is declining through attrition.
The call for early voting by Republicans has lead to some of the most historic turnouts ever at the voter polls. It is estimated that over 60 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.