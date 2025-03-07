The Best Is Yet To Come: Dismantling Corruption and Rebuilding America

President Donald Trump’s second term is a full-scale assault on corruption, globalist influence, and bureaucratic inefficiency. His administration is executing a three-stage plan to restore America’s sovereignty, dismantle the Deep State, and realign global power structures. From exposing government misconduct and financial crimes to severing ties with NATO and forging a strategic alliance with Russia, Trump is systematically eliminating the Old Guard—European banking elites, globalist institutions, and entrenched political dynasties.

With the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk, the administration is overhauling federal agencies, modernizing infrastructure, and shifting the U.S. economy away from reliance on income tax and the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails, Russiagate, 2020 election fraud, and foreign money laundering operations like ActBlue are exposing the corruption that has long plagued the country.

On the global stage, Trump is redefining U.S. alliances, prioritizing an America-Russia partnership to counter China’s expansion while pressuring Europe to abandon its globalist agenda. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spearheading public health reforms and a Sovereign Wealth Fund replacing Social Security, the administration is laying the foundation for a self-sufficient, corruption-free, and technologically dominant America.

This is not just about making America great again—it's about making America healthy, wealthy, and sovereign once and for all.

Stage 1: Setting the Stage—Auditing, Declassifying, and Halting Corruption

1. Comprehensive Government Audit

The Trump administration has rolled out an aggressive audit of all federal agencies to track down financial inconsistencies, waste, and fraud. Here are the key areas of focus:

Pentagon’s Missing Trillions: A full-scale investigation into the reported $6.2 trillion in unaccounted defense funds.

Foreign Aid Scrutiny: USAID and other aid programs are under review to ensure money isn’t flowing back into corrupt political circles.

Federal Reserve Transparency: Analyzing past monetary policies and uncovering any hidden financial manipulations.

2. Declassification of Government Misconduct

The Trump administration is committed to revealing the truth. Recently declassified documents include:

Hillary Clinton’s Emails: New evidence reveals further corruption, pay-to-play schemes, and mishandling of classified information.

Russiagate Investigation: Documents exposing the deep-state coup attempt against Trump and illegal surveillance on his administration.

Election Integrity Reports: Evidence of past election interference and fraud, particularly regarding the 2020 election, has been made public.

Pandemic Response Analysis: Internal communications during COVID-19 are now available, exposing potential mismanagement.

Federal Overreach Cases: Unmasking instances where agencies have violated constitutional rights.

3. Cutting Off Corrupt Financial Pipelines

To prevent further corruption, the administration has taken decisive actions:

Seizing Illicit Assets: Offshore accounts and properties tied to corrupt officials are being frozen.

Ending Foreign Lobbying Influence: Foreign entities can no longer sway U.S. policy through money.

Suspending Wasteful Programs: Any program under suspicion is paused for review.

4. Launching the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

As of January 2025, DOGE is actively streamlining government functions. With Elon Musk at the helm, DOGE is:

Implementing Cutting-Edge Tech: AI-driven systems are replacing outdated government processes.

Reducing Bureaucratic Bloat: Eliminating redundant agencies and modernizing workflows.

Enhancing Public Transparency: Federal operations are becoming more accessible to American citizens.

Stage 2: The Great Purge—Prosecution, Dismantling, and Reformation

1. Holding Corrupt Officials Accountable

The administration is taking corruption head-on by prosecuting those who abused power:

Military Tribunals for Treason: Individuals found guilty of betraying the nation are being tried in military courts.

Public Trials for Accountability: Americans now have access to corruption trials for full transparency.

Asset Recovery for the Public: Seized funds are redirected into public projects and tax relief.

2020 Election Fraud Investigations: Key figures involved in fraudulent election activities are under scrutiny, and legal action is being pursued.

2. Breaking Down Inefficient and Corrupt Institutions

Government restructuring is underway:

Consolidating Redundant Agencies: Overlapping departments are merging for efficiency.

Eliminating Useless Programs: Outdated and mismanaged initiatives are being shut down.

Strengthening Oversight: Independent watchdogs are keeping agencies in check.

3. Overhauling Revenue Collection and Social Support

Trump’s administration is revolutionizing how the government is funded:

Ending the Federal Reserve: Transitioning to a gold-backed currency to stabilize the economy.

Abolishing Income Tax: Implementing a fair consumption-based tax system.

Launching a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF): Replacing Social Security with investment-driven citizen dividends. Generating government revenue through national economic initiatives. Funding major infrastructure, education, and tech advancements.



Trump has already signed an executive order to establish the SWF, ensuring that future generations are financially secure without relying on traditional taxation models.

Stage 3: Finalizing America’s Transformation—Making America Great, Healthy, and Wealthy Again

1. Establishing the External Revenue System

To make the U.S. financially independent, the administration is focusing on:

Energy Independence: Expanding domestic oil, natural gas, and renewable energy exports.

Strategic Trade Agreements: Using tariffs and reciprocal trade deals to generate revenue.

Resource Development: Dominating rare earth mineral production to maintain technological superiority.

2. Officially Ending the Federal Reserve and Income Tax

The administration has successfully:

Repealed the Federal Reserve Act of 1913: Bringing monetary policy under Treasury control with a gold-backed standard.

Eliminated Income Tax: Replacing it with a consumption-based tax for fairness and simplicity.

Implemented Blockchain Financial Infrastructure: Ensuring secure transactions and reducing fraud in government revenue collection.

3. Making America Healthy Again (MAHA)

With newly announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Trump is making public health reform a top priority. Other key appointments in the CDC and NIH are focused on dismantling corruption within Big Pharma and eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies in public health.

Reforming the CDC & NIH: Cutting ties with corrupt pharmaceutical influence and focusing on real health solutions.

Ending Pandemic Fraud: Investigating previous COVID-era mismanagement and redirecting funds toward true preventative medicine.

Revamping the FDA: Ensuring transparency and accountability in drug approvals and vaccine safety.

4. Investigating and Shutting Down ActBlue’s Money Laundering Operations

A major breakthrough in draining the swamp has come through the investigation into ActBlue, which has uncovered massive money laundering operations funneling foreign aid and slush funds into Democrat campaigns. With ActBlue’s financial operations now shut down, the Democratic Party faces a severe funding crisis leading into the midterms. This move ensures that taxpayer dollars and foreign entities can no longer corruptly influence U.S. elections, helping to restore fairness and transparency in American democracy.

5. Dismantling the Old Guard

President Trump is decimating the “Old Guard”—the entrenched European bloodlines, bankers, and elites who have long controlled global finance and politics. These entities have wielded unchecked power for generations, but Trump’s strategic policies are eliminating their influence, cutting off their financial networks, and restoring economic sovereignty to the American people.

America Reclaimed—Stronger, Healthier, and Wealthier

With these bold and necessary actions, President Trump is leading the country into a new golden age. By eliminating corruption, securing financial independence, and modernizing infrastructure, the U.S. is reclaiming its strength.

Through Making America Healthy Again (MAHA) and appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the administration is ending medical corruption and prioritizing public health over corporate greed.

The shutdown of ActBlue’s illicit funding networks ensures that the Democrats are financially crippled heading into the midterms, preventing foreign and dark money from manipulating elections.

By destroying the Old Guard, eliminating the Federal Reserve, and establishing a Sovereign Wealth Fund, Trump has broken the grip of globalist financial control—once and for all. America is now truly free, healthy, and wealthy—and the best is yet to come! 🇺🇸