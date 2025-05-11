The Buga Orb: Decoding the Message of a Fallen Machine-Mind

What if the first message from non-human intelligence didn’t arrive through radio waves—but fell from the sky, wrapped in metal, glyphs, and geometry?

A Sphere from the Sky

On the night of March 2, 2025, residents near Buga, Colombia, witnessed an object tearing through the atmosphere—erratic, luminous, and silent. It collided with a high-voltage power line, showered sparks across the countryside, and crashed to the ground.

What they found wasn’t a satellite.

It wasn’t a weather balloon.

And it sure as hell wasn’t junk.

They found a seamless metallic sphere—cold, perfectly smooth, and covered in symbols.

And that’s where this story begins.

