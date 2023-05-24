The Daily Dose Recap
Episode 574
Joshua Reid | Redpill Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli put Arizona County Supervisors on notice this morning with a notice to stop using foreign machines in their elections.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.