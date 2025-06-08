🔥 THE FIRESTORM APPROACHES

Over the past few years, I’ve warned about what I call the FireStorm Event — a five-stage model of controlled collapse. It isn’t spontaneous. It isn’t grassroots. It’s engineered destabilization, and it unfolds in phases:

Cultural & Social Destabilization Political Destabilization Attacks on Infrastructure & Supply Chain Economic Collapse World War III

Right now, as of this writing, we may be stepping into Phase Two, with indicators of Phase Three beginning to flash.

Let me walk you through what’s happening — and why it’s deeply strategic.

🟥 ICE Under Siege in California

Los Angeles has become the frontline.

Protesters, many of them radicalized and coordinated, are turning violent.

They are targeting ICE agents, federal facilities, and local law enforcement.

🔻 Pallets of cement bricks have been discovered in front of ICE gates, not behind them.

🔻 ICE raids are being leaked on Reddit in real time.

🔻 ICE agents are now wearing masks to protect themselves and their families.

🔻 Protesters are showing up with intent to harm.

This is not organic.

This is tactical.

⚖️ Trump vs. Newsom: The Narrative War

California Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming Donald Trump for the violence in his own state — the classic political inversion tactic. Meanwhile, Tom Homan, former ICE Director, has confirmed that Trump may activate the National Guard tonight under Article 10 — also known as the Insurrection Act.

This would give the federal government direct control over riot zones, bypassing state leadership.

Trump’s words:

“If Newsom and Bass can’t do their jobs, the federal government will.”

This is a constitutional moment — and the trap is being set.

STATEMENT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE



“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”



-Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary

🌍 While America Burns, the World Moves

And while all this is happening…

Russia is unleashing massive retaliation against Ukraine, bombarding them for three days straight.

The U.S. media is almost silent.

The Elon Musk–Donald Trump split is dominating headlines, projecting a weak and fractured White House .

Trump is being portrayed as unbriefed on military intel like Putin’s assassination attempt.

This is Sun Tzu in real time:

“Appear weak when you are strong.”

Trump is not out of control.

He is waiting. Preparing. Positioning.

Let’s bring in what we discussed last week — the timestamp moment:

Elon receives “the key to the nation.” The door that unlocks all doors, the start.

Trump timestamps, “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom” A week to remember.

A global chessboard clicks into place.

🔥 The Real Threat: The Hidden Army

Let me be blunt.

Over 23 million illegal immigrants have crossed into the U.S. since Biden took office.

Of those, 2 million were gotaways — no identification, no vetting, no oversight.

Among them:

Chinese military-age males , ages 18–35

Hezbollah Unit 910 operatives trained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

ISIS, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban militants

Cartel enforcers and MS-13

And foreign intelligence assets embedded in our urban centers

These people are not here by accident.

They are waiting for activation — and the “Summer of Love 2.0” may be their green light.

🧠 Strategic Overview: What’s Really Happening

Trump has 20,000 troops on the border, not just to stop crossings — but to rapidly deploy across the U.S. within 12 hours if needed. This isn’t just defense. It’s offensive readiness.

He knew this was coming.

He’s been waiting for the Deep State, the CCP, and globalist agents to make their move.

Now they are — and the script is unfolding:

Ignite chaos in sanctuary cities Force Trump to deploy military under Insurrection Act Spin it as fascism Drain U.S. resources in domestic unrest Trigger China’s Taiwan invasion while America is distracted Escalate war with Putin before Trump can regain control

We are now in the prelude phase of full-spectrum warfare.

🧨 Final Thought: Buckle Up

I’m not saying the FireStorm has officially begun — but if it had, this is exactly how it would look.

Foreign flags in American cities

Federal agents under siege

Pre-staged bricks as weapons

Governors blaming Trump

Enemies abroad preparing to strike

The board is set. The pieces are moving.

Buckle up.

The FireStorm might just be upon us.