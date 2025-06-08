Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

Decentralized Media | Redpill Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Reynolds's avatar
Angela Reynolds
1d

💯💯💯Thank you Josh!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gavin Mehl's avatar
Gavin Mehl
1d

Absolutely spot on. Thank you Josh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Redpill Project
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture