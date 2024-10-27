The Next Plandemic Has Begun | GMO Mosquitos
GMO Mosquitoes Are The Vector For The Next Bio-Crisis
“History shows that epidemics have been the great resetter of countries’ economy and social fabric. Why should it be different with COVID-19?”
― Klaus Schwab, COVID-19: The Great Reset
A faction of the global elite stole power in the United States in 2020 and have no intention of ever returning it. I have said before, they will scorch the Earth before the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.