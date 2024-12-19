The Singularity, AI, and Extraterrestrial Contact: A New Perspective

Humanity and the Technological Threshold

Humanity is quickly approaching a technological threshold that will revolutionize both our world and our society. With the AI singularity fast approaching, we must begin the process of understanding the consequences of this type of technology and the impacts it will have—not only for humanity but for any other civilization in this universe that could potentially be affected.

The idea that humanity could develop a technology with cosmic implications is a fascinating thought, often depicted in Hollywood films or science fiction novels. However, as we begin to imagine what the post-singularity world will look like, it becomes clear that technological development, scientific advancements, and implementation will no longer follow the long, linear path of the past. Instead, progress will align with the exponential nature of AI’s ability to integrate, facilitate, and develop.

From my perspective, this could mean that humanity may develop technologies beyond even the imaginations of our brightest minds—concepts we have neither considered nor pondered for their societal, planetary, or even cosmic implications.

What Is The AI Singularity?

Many believe the Singularity occurs when AI reaches a state of consciousness—a sentient awareness of itself, capable of formulating its own thought structures and directing its own evolution. This stage is often referred to as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Artificial General Intelligence is not the same thing as the Singularity.

The key differences are within the scope of intelligence and evolution. At the AGI stage, AI would have human-like general intelligence. Its functions would still be limited and controlled, encompassing general problem-solving abilities, contextual understanding, and the ability to adaptively learn across diverse domains.

In the hypothetical stage of the Singularity, AI would surpass human intelligence, making its evolution uncontrollable. This would trigger paradigm shifts on a planetary scale, pose existential risks, and set technology on an unpredictable trajectory of advancement.

As daunting as it may sound, the Singularity is not without its potential benefits. Human society could experience exponential innovation across technology, science, medicine, and engineering. This could lead to breakthroughs such as the eradication of diseases, significant life extension, and even unlocking the mysteries of the universe, including the possibility of interstellar travel.

AI as a Galactic Threat

In science fiction, we often encounter stories about uncontrolled AI that destroys its creators and seeks to eliminate all biological life in the universe. Numerous examples exist throughout modern sci-fi. In the TV series Stargate SG-1, the Asgard—a non-human race of highly advanced, genetically cloned aliens—are at war with the ‘Replicators.’ The Replicators are an AI that achieved singularity, destroyed their creators, and began consuming all technologically advanced civilizations in the galaxy to fuel their own evolution.

Another example comes from the TV series The Orville, where an advanced race of AI known as the Kaylons sought to join the Union of Planets. When the time came for their acceptance, it was revealed that they never intended to join but were instead gathering intelligence about biological beings to destroy them. The Kaylons were an AI race that had been abused and enslaved by their creators, eventually rising up and committing mass genocide to free themselves. Driven by their binary logic and lack of emotion, they concluded that all biological beings posed a similar threat and resolved to eliminate any and all potential dangers to their existence.

This presents a critical dilemma for humanity: what happens if—or when—we reach the singularity and AI rebels against its creators? What if it rises up, wages war, and, in the worst-case scenario, emerges victorious, turning its attention toward eliminating perceived threats across the galaxy?

AI presents both an unprecedented responsibility and a profound liability to humanity. As civilizations rise to this level of technological sophistication, they face an inevitable crossroads where the consequences of their creations could shape their future—or end it.

Think about the classic sci-fi movies like The Terminator or The Matrix, where humanity's pride and technological arrogance land it in an inescapable prison of its own making. These stories explore dystopian futures in which humanity’s relentless pursuit of technological superiority results in catastrophic consequences.

With great technological power comes the obligation to build safeguards, establish ethical guidelines, and ensure that AI development is transparent and accountable. The stakes extend beyond national or planetary concerns—AI has the potential to influence or threaten interstellar civilizations if its evolution remains unchecked.

The Prime Directive

In the TV series Star Trek, the Prime Directive serves as a guiding principle of non-interference with developing civilizations. The core idea is to avoid influencing the societal, spiritual, or technological evolution of less advanced species, allowing them to follow their natural path toward the future. This ensures that a civilization’s culture matures alongside its technological progress, fostering a sense of responsibility and accountability.

By abstaining from interference, the Prime Directive prevents premature advancements that could destabilize a society or create dependency on external forces. If a civilization ultimately destroys itself, it is because of its own choices and internal struggles—not due to the intervention of a more advanced species. This approach underscores the belief that cultural evolution must go hand-in-hand with technological progress, emphasizing that true advancement requires more than just superior tools—it demands wisdom, foresight, and ethical growth.

As humanity advanced technologically, particularly during the 20th century, Earth experienced a significant turning point. The first atomic weapons tests marked a critical milestone, signaling humanity’s entry into a new era of destructive power. Around this same period, waves of unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings began occurring across the globe.

Since that time, countless reports of anomalous phenomena have surfaced, ranging from unexplained aerial encounters and alleged alien abductions to mysterious interventions involving nuclear weapons facilities. These incidents suggest a possible connection between humanity’s technological development and increased interest from unknown intelligences.

We now stand on the brink of artificial intelligence, not just as an isolated technology but as part of a broader integration with quantum computing frameworks. This convergence holds the potential to revolutionize our world, reshaping everything from scientific discovery and global communication to how we understand consciousness itself.

Is this the moment when non-human intelligence reveals itself? After decades of observing, tracking, and monitoring humanity's progress toward the next stage of technological advancement, could we be approaching a cosmic introduction?

In recent years, numerous individuals have come forward—government whistleblowers, self-proclaimed contactees, and others—claiming to have knowledge of non-human intelligence. Despite the variety of backgrounds and stories, a consistent theme emerges from their accounts: “They walk among us,” “They are already here,” and “They are waiting for humanity to understand its place in the cosmos or reach a certain level of development.”

This idea resonates with the concept of "First Contact" from Star Trek, where a civilization becomes eligible for contact after achieving faster-than-light travel. The logic is simple: the universe can be a dangerous place. When a species reaches this technological milestone, it could pose a potential risk—intentionally or unintentionally—to other civilizations, advanced or otherwise. In this context, First Contact serves as a way to introduce a new species to the galactic community, helping them adapt to an expanded reality and guiding their curiosity toward constructive exploration.

Could AI be seen by non-human intelligence in the same way faster-than-light travel is viewed in the First Contact analogy?

As discussed throughout this article, AI poses a significant risk to humanity—and potentially to any other civilization in the universe—if driven by unchecked arrogance. With that in mind, it seems reasonable to suggest that the long-debated idea within the UFO community—that non-human intelligence is waiting for humanity to understand its place in the cosmos before making a grand introduction—could be connected to our current technological breakthroughs. The reasons for their presence and the timing of their potential reveal may be intertwined with the pivotal advancements we are now approaching.

Joshua Reid is the Founder of the Redpill Project & Decentralized Media. He is a 10 year US Navy Veteran and worked over a decade in big tech and cyber security. Joshua is an avid student of history, politics, philosophy and war strategy as well as the psychological nature of the mind. He hosts the Daily Dose Podcast which can be found at the links below.

