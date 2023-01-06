The Trump Strategy - Playing Both Sides
The Republican Party is on the verge of massive MAGA transition.
We are living in strange times. For the last few days there has been massive waves occurring in the halls of Congress. With the 118th Congress coming into session, the vote for a new Speaker of the House has ruffled some feathers.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who has already moved into the Speakers Office in Congress, has yet to acquire the 218 votes needed to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.