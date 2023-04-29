The World Is About to Change
The choice is ours. Will we stand united, or will we allow the grip of totalitarianism to take its hold?
“For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence--on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted va…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Decentralized Media | Redpill Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.