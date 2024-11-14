We Won, Now What?
A New Phase of Justice and Reconstruction has Begun
I would like to thank the loyal group of people who have followed my work since 2020. At the time, I was just a conspiracy theorist and a dissident. The media and tech behemoths wrote hit pieces about me, debanked and deplatformed me.
But here we are in 2024 and everything we’ve fought for and hoped for has been achieved.
