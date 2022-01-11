About The Redpill Project

The Redpill Project and Decentralized Media is about Disruptive Journalism. We are here to disrupt the Mainstream Media and help to awaken people to see the truth about the world.

For far too long the Mockingbird Media ran by Western Intelligence has manipulated the realm of information and waged a psychological warfare campaign against humanity. The problem for them is the fact that… We Woke Up.

Where Are We Streaming Content?

The best place to find our media content other than our Substack is at our website which you can find below. At our website you will be linked up with all of our streaming channels, social media and much more!

Visit RedpillsTV

About Joshua Reid - Founder of The Redpill Project & Decentralized Media

Joshua Reid is from Western NY, served just under 10 years in the United States Navy. After his service, he ventured into the corporate world, eventually leading him to starting his own business and entrepreneurism.

​He founded the Redpill Project after an experience with Information Censorship and seeing how much of the world's mainstream media channels propagate biased and destructive propaganda. His first podcast was a show that broke down the global conspiracy and interpreted the Q Posts. It was called Q Anon News - with QPatriot. After massive censorship, that show transitioned in the Daily Dose. Which has been running for over 5 years.

Joshua has the unique ability to transcend the ordinary and help to bring about a conscious awakening to individuals through information awareness. With over 25 years of study, practice and teaching in the Global Conspiracy, Esoteric & Mystery Schools, Mind and Body Coherence, Leadership Cultivation, Quantum Physics and Altered States of Consciousness, Josh is able to elaborate complex and integrative concepts into easy to understand models. He is the founder of the Redpill Project and Host of the Daily Dose and Conversation On The Fringe Podcasts.