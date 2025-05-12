The Buga Orb – Part II: The Signal and the Synchronization
The Buga Orb – Part II: The Signal and the Synchronization
The truth behind the metallic sphere discovered in Colombia may not be about what it is… but when it is meant to awaken.
Recap: A Message Encrypted in Matter
In Part I, we detailed the recovery of a seamless metallic orb that fell from the sky over Buga, Colombia on March 2, 2025. The object struck a high-voltage power line and crashed without fragmentation or fire. Videos confirmed its descent. And the recovered artifact has since baffled investigators.
Radiographic scans revealed:
18 perfectly spaced micro-spheres suspended within a hollowed matrix.
An equatorial seam with no weld or bonding marks.
Surface glyphs etched with precision, but invisible to X-ray—suggesting superficial encoding or non-metallic composition.
A radial circuit centered on the orb’s top, functioning more like a sigil or energetic dial than a circuit board.
Most importantly, we decoded the visible glyph sequence on the object:
B – M – T – R
Energy – Machine – Transmit – Resonance
This appeared to be a statement of purpose.
But what if that purpose is not static?
What if the orb is waiting—for timing, for frequency, for us?
Read Part 1 Here
Geometric Architecture: Not a Machine. A Harmonic Instrument.
When we step beyond traditional mechanical assumptions and view the orb as an intentional energetic structure, we notice a key alignment:
18 internal spheres positioned along a mirrored toroidal axis.
