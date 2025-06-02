🧨 The Post Heard Around the Boards: Trump, Clones, Disinformation, and the Coming Storm

On May 31st, 2025, Donald Trump reposted a meme so wild it practically lit a fuse.
“There is no Joe Biden. Executed in 2020. What you’re seeing is clones, doubles, robotic, soulless, mindless entities. Democrats don’t know the difference.”
That’s what it said.
And Trump didn’t just repost it randomly. This wasn’t a sleepy social media intern hitting “retruth.” This was intentional comms. For those paying attention, the signal was deafening.
