Deep Dives: 🔥 The Firestorm is Here - What Comes Next in America’s Fight for Survival

🔥 The Firestorm is Here: What Comes Next in America’s Fight for Survival

We just wrapped a powerful three-part series with Terry from the Hosea Initiative on the chilling intersection of depopulation, eugenics, transhumanism, and child trafficking — issues so dark and real that ignoring them is no longer an option. If you missed those, go back and listen. But today, we pivot.

What’s unfolding in real time across America right now is something I’ve warned about for years: the Firestorm. Social and political destabilization. Infrastructure sabotage. Infiltration. Riots. Economic collapse. Global war. This isn’t a theory anymore. It’s the plan. And we are now watching it happen.

🔥 The Firestorm Playbook: From Riots to World War

Back in 2020, the riots were a test run. A social experiment. They gauged how law enforcement, the military, and civilians would respond. And now… they’re doing it for real.

Riots are already breaking out again — Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Austin, Dallas, Seattle. And the movement is growing fast. Why? Because chaos is the cover. And June 14th — Trump’s birthday — is looming like a pressure valve about to blow.

Trump was just at Camp David, meeting with top generals from every branch of the military. At the same time, the State Department began quietly evacuating personnel from Iraq and Bahrain. Something’s up.

⚠️ The Terror Threat Is Real

Intelligence chatter is coming in from across the board: Pentagon contacts, Fort Bragg insiders, all saying the same thing — “buckle up.”

There’s a high probability of coordinated terrorist attacks across the U.S. in the coming days. And not just lone wolves. We're talking about structured, foreign-trained, strategically placed terror cells activated under cover of civil unrest.

We’re looking at:

23 million illegal immigrants under the Biden admin — 2+ million unvetted

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese military-age males

Over 5,000 Hezbollah Unit 910 operatives trained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

Terrorists from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Taliban , and more

Strategic placement across multiple major U.S. cities

They’ve been in place for years, waiting. And now, as the protests erupt, the spark may come.

💣 How a Coup Would Be Engineered

The plan doesn’t need an army. Just small coordinated cells.

Imagine: 100 terrorists in a city, split into 20 teams of 5. One group becomes active shooters. The rest target critical infrastructure — power, water, comms, police stations, National Guard armories.

Now multiply that across five major cities.

That’s all it takes to collapse the United States from within — if unopposed.

This is the coup scenario the globalists and Deep State may be betting everything on.

But Trump is Ready

Here’s the counterpunch: Trump has prepared. Thoroughly. Quietly. Relentlessly.

20,000 troops are stationed at the southern border — not for immigrants, but for instant redeployment anywhere in the country.

Humvees, weapons, and personnel are prepped in Washington D.C.

Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) are scattered across the country, disguised under protest response plans.

Military gear is moving. Law enforcement is on high alert. The DOJ is tracking the money.

This isn’t just showmanship. This is strategy.

🕵️‍♂️ Intelligence Warfare: They’re Watching the Watchers

Tom Homan and ICE aren’t just rounding up random illegals — they’re collecting intel. Mapping networks. Monitoring communications. Letting the enemy think they’re safe so they’ll start talking.

And the real targets? They’re being tracked. Because when this thing kicks off, the hammer comes down hard.

🌍 The Global Chessboard: China, Iran, and the Fall of the Deep State

This isn’t just about America.

China wants to rise as a hyperpower while the U.S. and Russia destroy each other in Europe.

Iran is China’s energy puppet. If Iranian-backed terrorists strike the U.S., expect fire and brimstone in the Middle East.

Europe is being played — economically and politically — by China, just like we were.

And the globalists? They’re watching their whole plan crumble.

Remember the 16-Year Plan? Obama was supposed to hand it to Hillary. War, then pandemic, then depopulation. Trump blew that up.

They’ve been scrambling ever since.

🚀 The Quantum Threat & Secret Tech War

Behind the curtain, a new arms race is already here. Quantum drones. Anti-gravity propulsion. AI command networks. These aren’t conspiracy theories — they’re real systems with real kill power, and both China and the U.S. have them.

What’s terrifying? Conventional warfare is obsolete. The next war won’t be tanks and jets — it’ll be quantum drones and silent strikes.

And people like Matthew Leifelsberg — who tried to blow the whistle — ended up dead. Silenced by the same agencies running these programs.

🧠 AI, Predictive Analytics, and Trump’s Trump Card

The government uses predictive AI to model social behavior, plot out likely outcomes, and steer narratives. Trump had access to this in 2016 — and still does.

That means they can predict protests, riots, even assassination attempts — and act preemptively.

We’re not just in a physical war.

We’re in a war of intelligence.

📜 Executive Orders: The Trap is Set

Here’s the endgame.

EO 13224 – Seize all assets of anyone funding terrorism.

EO 14157 – Strip visas, freeze bank accounts, launch legal action.

And now that DOJ is tracing protest funding, the noose is tightening.

Follow the money? You find the billionaires, NGOs, foreign proxies. And once that happens… it’s game over.

🌅 The Golden Age or Global Tyranny?

This is it. The last stand of the globalists.

They know it.

And so does Trump.

If they fail — and it looks like they will — we move forward into a new world of innovation, prosperity, and liberty.

If they succeed… the nightmare becomes real.

But I don’t think they will. Too much is already in place. The Patriots are prepared. Trump is five steps ahead. The military is ready. And the awakening of the American people cannot be stopped.

🙏 Stay Safe. Stay Sharp. Stay Free.

If the riots escalate — stay away from the cities.

Let them fall into their own trap.

Let the patriots handle it.

Because when this ends — and it will end — we’ll be standing on the edge of a new era.

One built not on tyranny…

…but on freedom.