Save The Children: The Silent Genocide & Depopulation Agenda | Deep Dives Ep.6

Part 1: The Hidden History of Abortion and the Eugenics Machine

This is not just another conversation about abortion. This is the first in a multi-part exposé about the larger agenda that abortion is only a part of. Joined by Terry Beatley, founder of the Hosea Initiative, we unravel the history behind Planned Parenthood, eugenics, medical corruption, psychological warfare, and the sinister global depopulation agenda.

Terry Beatley is an author, researcher, and truth-teller who in 2016 released What If I'd Been Wrong? Keeping My Promise to America's "Abortion King", detailing the life and regrets of Dr. Bernard Nathanson. Nathanson, once a key architect of the abortion movement, later became one of its fiercest critics after converting to the pro-life cause.

But abortion is only one tentacle of a multi-headed beast.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The Foundation of Deception: Eugenics in America

We begin by looking at the origins of eugenics in the U.S. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a movement arose with the goal of "purifying the human race." This wasn't fringe pseudoscience—it was policy. Courts in America legalized the sterilization of those labeled "imbecile," "moron," or "retard" (terms born out of these eugenics courts). While renamed today, these courts never vanished; they live on as family courts and CPS systems.

Funding for this movement came from elite foundations—chief among them, the Rockefeller Foundation. The Rockefellers also financed the Flexner Report, which reshaped medical education, eliminating holistic healing and replacing it with a drug-and-surgery-based system aligned with pharmaceutical profits. Holistic medicine was sidelined. Word magic, poison, and pharmaceuticals became the new holy trinity.

Enter Planned Parenthood.

Margaret Sanger: No Gods, No Masters

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was no advocate for women's health. She was a eugenicist, a radical, and a fervent promoter of promiscuity, birth control, and population control. She launched the American Birth Control League in 1921, working tirelessly to overturn the Comstock laws which forbade contraception and pornography from being mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.

Sanger's philosophy? Destroy marriage. Destroy the church. Elevate the power to "create and destroy" into the hands of women. In her own words, she championed the right "to be lazy," the right "to be an unmarried mother," and promoted a life of sexual hedonism.

The Washington Post warned in 1931 that her agenda would be the death knell of marriage. They were right.

Planned Parenthood: Propaganda, Profits, and Baby Parts

Planned Parenthood is not a women’s healthcare provider—it is a billion-dollar propaganda machine pushing Sanger's worldview, profiting from abortion, and trafficking in fetal remains. Project Veritas exposed this dark underbelly, revealing the casual negotiations over hearts, lungs, and livers of aborted babies.

Fetal organs are a lucrative business, with estimates placing the market between $8-$10 billion annually. Legally, the sale of fetal parts is banned, but through wordsmithing and "donation for research" loopholes, Planned Parenthood and its partners continue this trade unabated.

According to their latest report, Planned Parenthood killed over 402,000 babies in a single year. That’s 1,284 per day. 128 per hour. And they received $792 million from American taxpayers.

And now, they have an AI-powered chatbot that guides underage girls through judicial bypasses to get abortions without parental consent.

The Psychological Warfare Behind the Sexual Revolution

To understand how we got here, we must trace the psychological warfare campaigns that rewired society. Key players include:

Magnus Hirschfeld : Founded the Institute for Sexual Science in Germany (1916), pioneered transgender surgeries, and launched the foundation for sexual identity manipulation.

Alfred Kinsey : A sexual pervert masquerading as a scientist, Kinsey normalized pedophilia and promoted unscientific data through his Institute for Sex Research.

Dr. John Money: Endorsed incest and performed brutal gender transition experiments on children, notably the tragic case of David Reimer, who later took his own life.

These ideologues seeded the framework that would evolve into today’s transgender movement, sex education agendas, and the LGBTQ indoctrination pushed in schools.

Kate Millett and Marxist Feminism: The Plan to Destroy the Family

Kate Millett, co-founder of the National Organization for Women, was a Marxist communist. Her sister Mallory Millet witnessed her indoctrination sessions, where recruits chanted mantras like:

"Why are we here?" "To make revolution!" "What kind of revolution?" "The cultural revolution!" "And how do we do that?" "By destroying the American family!"

Her plan was infiltration: media, universities, libraries, courts, executive branches—all infected by Marxist thought.

From Psychological Operations to Transhumanism

From media programming to Hollywood, from radical feminism to Planned Parenthood, the ideological architecture was engineered. This was not organic. MK-Ultra, CIA psy-ops, and Epstein-style honeypot operations ensured that leaders would be compromised, controlled, and coerced into spreading these agendas.

Technology accelerated this plan. In 2015, streaming services like Amazon and Netflix began inserting LGBTQ themes and masked symbolism into their content. The new religion became diversity, equity, and inclusion—a cultural coup rooted in eugenics, packaged as progress.

The Father of Abortion: Dr. Bernard Nathanson

Dr. Nathanson was once the most prolific abortionist in America. A co-founder of NARAL, he helped legalize abortion through propaganda, lies, and media manipulation. At the time, medical science knew almost nothing about fetal development. There were only five medical articles on fetal anatomy in 1969.

Dr. Nathanson believed he was helping women. But when real-time ultrasound revealed the undeniable humanity of the unborn, he had a radical conversion. He spent the rest of his life repenting, becoming Catholic, and exposing the very system he helped create.

He warned of the coming fetal farms. He warned of a society so broken it would commodify human life. He was right.

The Light Has Come

This is only part one. But the darkness we exposed here is only the beginning. We must shine light into every shadow, expose every system, and dismantle every lie.

We must restore the value of life, beginning in the womb. We must confront the culture of death with truth, courage, and conviction.

Visit the Hosea Initiative at redpills.tv/savethechildren or directly at hosea4u.org. Support the work. Share the truth.

Because the future of humanity depends on what we do right now.