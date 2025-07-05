Over the last few years, a quiet process has been unfolding—what I call trickle-down disclosure. A gradual release of information about technologies so advanced, they border on science fiction. But this is no longer speculative. Clues are everywhere if you know where to look.

The Tic-Tac UFOs and Ancient Technology

We’ve all seen the stories: the Tic-Tac UFOs tracked by the Navy. Some say these craft are Lockheed Martin black projects, but even insiders admit their propulsion is beyond anything conventional. Others claim the origins are interdimensional or extraterrestrial.

There’s another possibility: some of this technology comes not from aliens but from ancient human civilizations.

Trump’s Meeting with the Galactic Federation

In December 2020, retired Israeli space intelligence chief Haim Eshed stated that Donald Trump met with extraterrestrials—the so-called Galactic Federation, consisting of three different ET groups.

Eshed said Trump wanted to reveal their existence, but was told: not yet. Humanity wasn’t ready.

Recently, Congressman Burleson confirmed that Trump was briefed about different ET races, including Nordic Whites, who reportedly live among us right now.

Why Now? The First Contact Threshold

This all ties to an idea familiar to any Star Trek fan:

The Prime Directive : don’t interfere with a developing civilization.

First Contact: when a civilization reaches a critical technological threshold.

Artificial intelligence is that threshold. If AI reaches singularity, becomes superintelligent, and learns to replicate itself, it becomes a threat—not just to humanity but to other civilizations in the universe.

Former CIA operations chief John Ramirez has publicly said these disclosures are coming by 2026–2027.

Here are my thoughts in a prior blog about this topic.

Building the Infrastructure

Trump’s administration has quietly been laying the foundation:

Trillions of dollars in investments to rebuild America’s infrastructure.

A strategic Bitcoin reserve to make the US the crypto mining capital of the world.

New frameworks for AI, blockchain, and quantum computing.

This isn’t hypothetical—there are documented deals totaling over $10 trillion to build this backbone.

The Booga Sphere: Anomalous Technology

One of the most striking examples is the Booga Sphere, recovered in Buga, Colombia.

Witnesses filmed this metallic sphere flying, striking a power cable, and falling to the ground.

Inside:

Microchip-like etchings.

Strange symbols resembling Enochian magical script.

Fiber optic cables and a toroidal core.

This device appeared to demonstrate anti-gravity properties.

My belief: it’s an ancient human probe, reactivating now to release knowledge when humanity is ready.

Public Officials Hint at Breakthroughs

These disclosures aren’t limited to anonymous sources.

Michael Kratsios, Trump’s Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, stated:

Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space.

That’s not hyperbole—it suggests capabilities far beyond anything acknowledged publicly.

Dan Driscoll, Secretary of the Army, said they spoke to a soldier astronaut on the Moon.

Officially, America hasn’t had a manned Moon mission since the 1970s—and never an Army presence there.

General Steve Kwast and Energy Beaming

General Steve Kwast confirmed that Tesla’s dream of beaming solar power from space is operational today via the X-37B spaceplane.

He also warned that China is mining helium-3 on the Moon—a resource capable of powering Earth for thousands of years.

Preparing for Disclosure

The coming years are likely to see:

Accelerating revelations of exotic technologies.

Integration of AI, quantum computing, and space tech into civilian life.

A complete overhaul of America’s energy and industrial base.

2026 will be a critical year—the moment disclosure becomes unavoidable.

The Role of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel

After Butler, Pennsylvania, Big Tech insiders rallied behind Trump.

Peter Thiel and Elon Musk have the money and infrastructure to commercialize these technologies.

Their supposed public feud? Almost certainly theater.

Dismantling the Old Financial Order

Parallel to the technological revolution, Trump is dismantling the old financial system:

Disrupting global trade.

Ending manipulation by central banks.

Building a sovereign wealth fund backed by $124 trillion in US resources.

As profits flow in, they will:

Pay off foreign-held debt. Be redistributed to citizens, similar to wealth-sharing models in Qatar and the UAE.

Nationalizing Technology by Other Means

Trump has installed military officers in critical positions inside OpenAI, Meta, and other AI companies—as lieutenant colonels in the Army Reserves.

This effectively nationalizes these companies without seizing them outright, bridging classified tech and commercial applications while retaining military oversight.

What Comes Next

Rare earth minerals, helium-3, and new energy sources are being secured to build the infrastructure for this leap forward.

Over the next 5–10 years, expect:

Advanced spacecraft capable of reaching Mars in 30 minutes.

The rise of free-market banking without the Federal Reserve.

Quantum computing and AI reshaping entire industries.

As Q once said:

I’m going to show you a whole new world.

That wasn’t hyperbole.

Final Thoughts

Trickle-down disclosure is real. The next two years will transform everything—technology, energy, finance, and how humanity sees itself.

Buckle up.