Save The Children Part III: The Silent Genocide & Depopulation Agenda | Deep Dives Ep.8

We are living through a silent genocide. Not with bombs or bullets—but with pills, policies, and propaganda. What began with eugenics has morphed into abortion-on-demand, transhumanist ideology, sterilization through chemical birth control, and now gender manipulation in schools. It's been unfolding in plain sight for over a century, masked as "progress."

But the mask is slipping.

The Abortion King Who Turned Pro-Life

Dr. Bernard Nathanson—once dubbed "America's Abortion King"—was instrumental in legalizing abortion nationwide. He co-founded NARAL, helped push Roe v. Wade, and pioneered the psychological warfare that rebranded babies as "fetuses." He admitted to fabricating statistics, such as claiming 10,000 women a year died from illegal abortions (the actual number was fewer than 300). He knew the game was about language, manipulation, and public perception.

Then in 1973, real-time ultrasound arrived. Dr. Nathanson watched a baby yawn, stretch, and suck her thumb inside the womb. No longer just hearing the heartbeat—he saw it. He saw her. And the science shattered the lie. He realized what he’d built was not a medical movement, but a machinery of death.

By 1979, this atheist doctor became fully pro-life. Not because of religion—but because the science led him there.

Hosea Initiative and the Power of Truth

Today, Hosea Initiative carries on Dr. Nathanson's legacy. His story is told through a powerful booklet: What If We’ve Been Wrong?, which outlines the eight-point propaganda strategy that deceived a nation. This isn’t politics—it’s truth. And the truth sets people free. You can get it at Hosea4U.org. Buy in bulk. Share it. It changes minds. It saves lives.

We’ve seen Planned Parenthood for what it is—a eugenics-rooted corporation, birthed in racism and soaked in money. But what many don’t see is NARAL’s work at the state level, quietly lobbying, reshaping laws, and erasing parental rights. If your sixth grader decides to change their gender identity at school, these groups want to keep you—the parent—in the dark.

Inside the Lion’s Den

I went to a NARAL fundraiser in Virginia, surrounded by smiling politicians and donors championing abortion like it was charity. Standing under a spotlight, I took notes as elected officials celebrated the slaughter of the unborn. But I wasn’t there to blend in. I was there to stand for truth. And you know what I realized? Even in the lion’s den, you don’t have to be devoured.

The War on Fertility

Since Roe v. Wade, over 68 million abortions have occurred in the U.S. alone. This doesn’t count Plan B or other chemical abortifacients. We are watching a demographic collapse—and yet, many still write checks to Planned Parenthood. We are funding our own extinction.

Chemical birth control is at the heart of this. Marketed as a convenience, it’s a Group 1 carcinogen—on par with asbestos. It's reshaping women’s bodies, destroying natural hormonal rhythms, and even altering how women choose their mates due to pheromonal disruption. When women go off the pill, they often discover they’re no longer attracted to their partners.

This is biochemical warfare on femininity and motherhood.

Abortion and Breast Cancer: The Link They Don't Want You to Know

When a woman gets pregnant, her body rapidly increases estrogen levels and begins multiplying breast tissue. But unless she carries the baby past 32 weeks, that tissue doesn’t mature—it stays vulnerable to cancer. Abortion interrupts this protective cycle. The result? Women who abort their first child are at greater risk for breast cancer.

What do clinics hand women after an abortion? Another pack of estrogen-based birth control. The cycle of profit and pathology continues.

In 1973, 1 in 12 women developed in situ breast cancer. Today, it's 1 in 7.

Coincidence? Or consequence?

The Power of Testimony

One story haunts me still. A friend’s child, at three years old, looked up and said:

“I tried to come out before, but mommy wasn’t ready. Now I’m here.”

Life doesn’t forget. The soul doesn’t forget.

Rebuilding the Household, Rebuilding the Nation

The root of this crisis is the destruction of the family unit. LBJ’s policies dismantled Black communities by replacing fathers with welfare checks and flooding the streets with drugs. The skilled Black working class vanished almost overnight. The same Marxist ideology that fuels NARAL and Planned Parenthood is the same one that shattered our homes.

We need to restore the household. That’s where revival begins. A healthy home builds a strong neighborhood. A strong neighborhood builds a just state. And just states form a moral republic.

Want to know what’s missing? Go see the Matrix of Liberty monument in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It spells it out clearly:

Faith. Morality. Law. Education.

Most locals have never even heard of it. That’s not an accident. The truth has been buried.

A Call to Men

To the men of America: you are meant to defend your families. You are protectors. You are builders. Do not let this culture emasculate you. If Dr. Nathanson—the very architect of abortion in America—could stand up and reverse his life’s work, so can you.

It’s not about guilt. It’s about responsibility.

We are raising a generation in a world engineered to sterilize, confuse, and commodify them. But with truth, courage, and love—we can turn the tide.

Get Educated. Get Involved.

📚 What If We’ve Been Wrong? available at Hosea4U.org

📖 Marxist Feminism’s Ruined Lives by Mallory Millett

🎬 Watch MAAFA 21 to understand the racial history of Planned Parenthood

📡 Upcoming podcast: Stay tuned

We can’t afford to look away. We’re not powerless. Truth is our weapon. Love is our shield. And history will judge us by whether we stood up—or stayed silent.

Let’s restore a Culture of Life.