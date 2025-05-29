Save The Children Part II: The Silent Genocide & Depopulation Agenda | Deep Dives Ep.7

Exposing the Hidden Agendas: A Deep Dive into Eugenics, Abortion, and Social Engineering

In a recent deep dive, a powerful exposé was laid out covering the disturbing historical and modern-day agenda of population control, eugenics, and the ideological manipulation of society through institutions, media, and medicine. This summary condenses a multi-part interview into the essential facts that form the core of a much larger truth.

The Origins of Eugenics in America

The American eugenics movement began in the late 1800s and early 1900s with legally sanctioned “eugenics courts.” These courts coined terms like “imbecile,” “moron,” and “retard” to label individuals as unfit for reproduction, often resulting in forced sterilizations. While the names have changed, these courts evolved into today’s family court system, which handles CPS and custody issues.

This movement was supported and funded by powerful entities like the Rockefeller Foundation, which pushed for a complete transformation of the medical field through the Flexner Report. Holistic medicine was discredited, replaced with pharmaceutical-based care—introducing a top-down system that enabled future control over public health narratives.

Margaret Sanger and the Birth Control Movement

Margaret Sanger, founder of the American Birth Control League (later Planned Parenthood), was a vocal proponent of eugenics, birth control, and sexual liberation. Her mission was to divide religious opposition and normalize contraception and promiscuity. Her writings and speeches openly condemned marriage, religion, and traditional values.

One of her most telling slogans, “No Gods, No Masters,” underscored her belief that women should control reproduction entirely—even to the point of rejecting divine or societal norms.

The Real Agenda of Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood's origins are steeped in eugenics ideology and funded by the same elite foundations that supported global depopulation agendas. Beyond providing abortions, it is implicated in a billion-dollar fetal tissue and organ trade. Investigative reports and undercover videos have exposed their involvement in selling baby parts for research—despite federal laws that prohibit this practice.

An analysis of Planned Parenthood’s reports reveals over 402,000 abortions in one year, averaging 128 babies per hour on workdays. Despite this, the organization receives nearly $800 million in taxpayer funds annually.

The Slippery Slope of Abortion and Organ Harvesting

Dr. Bernard Nathanson, once known as “America’s Abortion King,” co-founded NARAL (National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws). Initially an atheist and pro-abortion advocate, Nathanson later exposed the lies used to push abortion legality—admitting they fabricated statistics and manipulated public perception.

He warned that fetal farming could become necessary to sustain the organ trade, noting it would take dozens of aborted fetal pancreases to treat a single diabetic patient. This chilling utilitarian view showcases the inhumane path this ideology leads to.

The Legacy of Sexual Revolution: Kinsey, Hirschfeld, and John Money

The ideological roots of today’s gender confusion and sexual liberalism can be traced back to figures like Magnus Hirschfeld (Germany, 1916), Alfred Kinsey (USA, 1950s), and Dr. John Money. These individuals promoted early transgender surgeries, child sexual exploration, and pedophilia under the guise of science.

Dr. Money, in particular, was responsible for one of the first high-profile cases of gender reassignment on a young boy—leading to psychological devastation and eventual suicide. Despite being hailed as a success, this case was a tragic example of manipulation and abuse.

Marxist Feminism and Cultural Subversion

Kate Millett, a Marxist and co-founder of the National Organization for Women (NOW), openly advocated for destroying the American family and traditional values. According to her sister’s account, Millett and her cohorts practiced chants aimed at indoctrinating young women to reject monogamy, promote abortion, and undermine religious and social norms.

This movement systematically infiltrated media, education, government, and the judiciary with a stated goal: to erode the foundational structure of Western civilization through radical feminism and cultural subversion.

Psychological Warfare and Social Engineering

From the rise of Time Magazine to the onset of digital streaming in 2015, media manipulation has played a central role in shifting cultural norms. Transgenderism, LGBTQ ideology, and racial division were subtly integrated into entertainment, advertising, and education as part of a coordinated psychological operation.

The ultimate goal: the destruction of the nuclear family, the normalization of promiscuity, and the confusion of gender and identity—all tactics detailed in Cold War psychological operations and whistleblower accounts like that of Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov.

Depopulation and Transhumanism

At the core of this entire framework is a depopulation agenda. Whether through abortion, sterilization, vaccines, or transhumanist ideologies, there is a consistent thread of devaluing human life, particularly unborn and young lives.

Figures like John of God—a Brazilian faith healer exposed for running a baby-trafficking farm—highlight the global nature of this dark undercurrent. These aren’t isolated cases; they represent systemic corruption and commodification of human life.

The Call to Action

This discussion series isn't just historical—it’s a call to awareness and resistance. Organizations like the Hosea Initiative are working to expose these truths and restore a culture of life in America. By understanding the roots of these agendas, individuals can push back against institutionalized dehumanization and reclaim the value of life, family, and truth.

For more resources, visit Hosea4U.org or go to https://RedPills.tv/savethechildren to access educational materials, donate, or share the message.



This is Part II of a larger series, The Silent Genocide - Save The Children. The next part of the series will further unpack Dr. Nathanson’s transformation, the full scope of Planned Parenthood’s operations, and the coordinated global push toward depopulation and moral erosion. Stay tuned. Spread awareness. Speak truth.